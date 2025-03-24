HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, filmmaker Wong Jing recently revealed that Elizabeth Lee, former girlfriend of Peter Lee—the son of property tycoon Lee Shau Kee—was the original target of the infamous 1990 abduction involving actress Carina Lau.

Speaking to Dimsum Daily, Wong described the ordeal as “frightening,” and explained that, based on what he heard at the time, the kidnappers had intended to abduct Lee but lost track of her. They instead came across Lau, who was sitting in her car outside a friend’s home and took her by mistake.

Triggering public outrage and sympathy

The shocking incident led to the release of distressing photos of Lau, taken during her captivity and later published in a magazine—triggering public outrage and sympathy.

Elizabeth Lee, often called the “Electric-Eyed Beauty” for her captivating looks, rose to fame after winning Miss Photogenic and placing first runner-up in the 1987 Miss Hong Kong pageant. She joined TVB and starred in series like Return Engagement and The Sword Stained With Royal Blood.

Lee briefly dated Peter Lee

Before launching her entertainment career, Lee briefly dated Peter Lee. In 1990, she secretly married actor and lyricist Andrew Lam, although they divorced in 1995. Their marriage only came to light in 2008, after Lam’s second divorce from actress Brianna Chan. Soon after her own divorce, Lee got engaged to Hsiang Chung, a TransAsia Airways supervisor.

Lee Shau Kee, one of Asia’s richest men, passed away at 97 on Mar 17, according to a statement from Henderson Land Development. As of February, Forbes had ranked him as Hong Kong’s second-richest person, with a net worth of US$29.2 billion (S$39.05 billion).

Carina Lau, now 60, began acting in 1984 and gained fame in the 1980s. She earned international acclaim for her roles in Infernal Affairs and 2046 by Wong Kar Wai.