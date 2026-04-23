‘Everyone seems so successful in Singapore’: Netizen asks what harsh truths people avoid

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been deemed a successful country, with individuals seemingly achieving all of their goals and aspirations in life. However, a Redditor wondered about the uncomfortable truths that people do not usually admit while living in Singapore.

For some, the pressure, stress, unhealthy mindset, and being expensive have been some of the harsh truths that people need to know and experience when living in said country.

“Rat race all day, every day. Achieve what you want, or keep dreaming that you’ve already achieved what you want. Then wake up to reality and suffer,” one netizen admitted. In relation to this comment, a netizen claimed that Singapore is a country that prioritises businesses, and because the country has no natural resources, manpower is the resource, resulting in people working long hours.

“We’re programmed to be as close as possible to a society of working machines. Many working folks do not have hobbies – or at least are unable to access them frequently enough. Waking up, working, going home just to sleep. Repeat. Being stuck in the grind is the best way to confirm that we are merely cogs in the machine that is this society,” a netizen stated.

Moreover, a comment declared that Singapore is only enjoyable as a foreigner, because there is no need to serve NS, one can buy a house as a PR and can come back to Singapore for healthcare as a PR even if they do not stay in the country.

“Statistically, most of us are just average, but we always think we deserve ‘above average’ anything,” one concluded.

This thread shows that people who are working hard in Singapore might feel heavy and alone, but being open about it can give hope—learning from each other’s experiences and finding that work-life balance that will lead to a truly happy life.