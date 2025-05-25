‘Even with 15 years’ experience, I can’t get hired’ — Tech professional says employers in Singapore prefer fresh grads

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Despite holding a Computer Science degree, a Master’s, and having over 15 years of experience in the tech industry, one Singaporean professional says he has been unable to land a full-time job since being laid off last year — not for lack of trying, but because companies seem to prefer hiring fresh graduates.

In a post on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum on Friday (May 23), he shared that he had applied to “tons of jobs” across the country, from government positions and entry-level roles to openings outside his field.

However, he found that most of his applications received no response, while the few that did ended in rejection.

He added that he even attended a tech career fair, where 90% of the job openings were in software development—an area he was already familiar with.

Unfortunately, the recruiters there told him bluntly that they preferred hiring fresh graduates or candidates with very recent, hands-on experience.

“They were frank. They said they prefer fresh grads or those with direct experience. As the things they learn are newer. Ok. Valid point, I thought. It seems like my comp sci knowledge is wasted,” he said.

In addition to the tech fair, he also took part in several other career events, including those organised by the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). But once again, he found that most of the available roles were in the retail and food and beverage sectors, which were not aligned with his skills or qualifications. According to him, only about “one per cent” of the openings were suited for degree holders.

After repeated setbacks, he admitted feeling discouraged. He said the experience made him question the usefulness of the many articles that encourage mid-career individuals to switch industries or pursue a different path.

“They said we should look beyond and try for other roles. The truth is, as much as we want to… Will the employers want us? From my experience talking to them, mostly no. Those who are open to it are mostly MNCs. And they are the ones who are not hiring now.”

Toward the end of his post, he shared that in his desperation to make ends meet, he took on gig work such as driving for Grab while actively applying for jobs overseas.

“I did get something…in Japan. And it’s not even directly related to my last job,” he said. “If I have a choice, I will not want to go overseas as I have a young kid (6 years old) and family here. I applied because I’m desperately searching for anything to keep my family alive.

“I just find it a joke that I myself couldn’t get a full-time job in the place I grew up in, despite being willing to pivot and take a lower salary. I will still try. But… for how long?”

“Easiest way to get a job is through your network.”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors showed their support and cheered him on.

One individual said, “Give yourself a pat on the back, man. No offers in SG, but your efforts paid off, and you got an offer in Japan. Always look at the bright side. I know it’s no easy feat.”

Another pointed out that working in Japan might actually be a good move, writing, “Look on the bright side… Japan is now actually cheaper to live in, and they need workers. You can even consider moving the family over. Great weather.”

Others chimed in with job-hunting advice, suggesting that he tap into his personal and professional network. One said, “The easiest way to get a job is through your network. Have you tried reaching out to former colleagues, friends, alumni, etc? Most of the time, people who are referred by current employees get ahead of the line for interviews compared to blind resume drops.”

Meanwhile, another individual encouraged him to take the Japan job as a stepping stone, “My advice would be to just take the job in Japan, and after two or three years there, look to apply for jobs in Singapore again with the experience you’ve gained. Or you could relocate there permanently if you and your family decide that you prefer your new life there.”

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)