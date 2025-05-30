‘Even dogs get treated better’: Singaporean man says his home felt more like a prison than a place to grow up

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Home is often described as a place of warmth, comfort, and safety. However, for one 23-year-old Singaporean, it was anything but. In a raw and emotional post on Reddit, he compared his upbringing to life in a “jail cell.”

On Thursday (May 29), the young man shared that he’s been subjected to dehumanising restrictions for as long as he can remember. These include being forbidden to speak freely, being unable to shower at certain times, and being unable to carry out everyday activities without constant supervision or fear of punishment.

“I have no human rights whatsoever. I’m treated like a dog at home; I wouldn’t even call it home at all. Even dogs get treated better,” he wrote. “I’m unable to make any noises (talking included). I don’t have my own room for the [entirety] of my life; the living room is my room. [And I] have received no allowance since the age of 14.”

He added that he has been wanting to move out for a while but struggles to make it happen as he is a full-time student working part-time to support himself and pay for his studies.

Turning to the online community for advice, he asked, “What are any legitimate options I could or would be able to take to escape this hell I’m going through?”

“Tough it out until you graduate.”

The post has drawn responses from concerned netizens, some of whom have suggested that he consider moving out and co-renting a room with others.

One said, “You can find people to co-rent a room with.. if you’re studying then maybe can reach out to international students in your school to find contacts. Then, from there, work out how much money you need to co-rent a room.”

Another shared, “Hey, I really feel you. I’m a foreigner, but my previous housemate was from Singapore, and she moved out to live alone due to toxicity. She said it’s the best thing she ever did, and it helped their relationship heal.

Would definitely encourage you to do what you can. It seems this situation is not super uncommon in Singapore, and my heart bleeds for those that go through it.”

Not everyone, however, was in favour of an immediate move. Some users advised him to wait until after he finds a full-time job or at least after graduation.

One told him, “I empathise with you, and I just want to advise you to plan carefully and bide your time patiently first. You have already endured 23 years; another few days or weeks can surely be achieved. Just tahan for awhile more. Use the time while you still have this roof over your head, to plan your exit, shore up finances, make contingencies.”

Another added, “The smart move is to tough it out until you graduate, you survived 23 years, what’s another 2?”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)