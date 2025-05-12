Monday, May 12, 2025
30.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
BYD, Tesla logos
Photo: Depositphotos/MuhammadAlimaki
Business
1 min.Read

EV car owner ignites social media frenzy as he changes BYD logo

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: Lighting up Hong Kong’s social media feeds, a homegrown motorist saw a BYD Seal electric sedan pulling on a mischievous alteration to its brand label. The original emblem, which denotes “Build Your Dreams,” had been ingeniously—and perhaps “humorously” — changed to read “Burn Your Dick”. The joke, shared extensively on the internet, elicited giggles and huffs alike; however, in the viral comicality lies a narrative of firm automotive supremacy.

BYD tops Tesla in revenue

While Tesla remains an international household label, China’s BYD (Build Your Dreams) is gently getting people’s focus and interest with record-crushing financial data. The Shenzhen-based car manufacturer posted a remarkable 777 billion RMB ($107 billion) in sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, thrashing both estimates and Elon Musk’s Tesla, which stated its revenue to be $97.7 billion. BYD’s net proceeds also climbed to 40.3 billion RMB, a 34% leap year-on-year and a lot higher than what analysts had expected. These increases highlight BYD’s tactical evolution in the world’s prime EV market.

Technology, scale, and market domination

With high-tech advances such as ultra-fast charging—400 kilometres within just five minutes, and cutting-edge driver-assistance systems even in the budget models, BYD is introducing new standards in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The business sold 1.76 million EVs last year, trailing closely behind Tesla’s 1.79 million. But when hybrid models are counted in, BYD’s overall distributions hit 4.27 million, placing it in league with worldwide titans like Ford. Investors have also noticed its soaring sales, sending BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares spiralling by 51% in 2025 alone.

What began as a quirky roadside witticism reveals an establishment not only fuelling novelty and modernisation but also gliding self-assuredly past its American competitors.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Technology

$41K Chinese cybertruck clone blows Tesla away, says US YouTuber — with a steering wheel that slides across the dashboard

0
SHANGHAI: At the Shanghai Auto Show, an ultramodern truck...
Relationships

Singaporean man asks if not having a car is a ‘dealbreaker’ for women — local women respond: ‘No, it’s not’

0
SINGAPORE: A man took to the r/askSingapore forum on...
Featured News

Fresh grad says he fell into the comparison trap after learning ‘finance folks are pulling S$13k/month straight out of uni’

0
SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate in Singapore took to Reddit...
Jobs

Man asks, ‘Why are companies so insistent on linking everything to your last pay cheque instead of experience and skills?’

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man took to Reddit to question...
Domestic Helpers

‘Do you check your helper’s luggage on her last day of employment?’ — Maid’s employer seeks advice

0
SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to seek...
Jobs

‘I OT till 9pm almost daily’ — 25 y/o earning $3K/month burnt out just 2 weeks into her new job, considers quitting without backup...

0
SINGAPORE: Burnt out just two weeks into a new...
Jobs

How do I work with a ‘petty colleague’ who started treating me poorly because of a delay in my replying to her text message?

0
SINGAPORE: A frustrated employee took to Reddit to share...
Business

StarHub reports 18.4% drop in net profit to S$31.8M in Q1 2025 amid lower mobile, entertainment, and cybersecurity revenue

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore-based telco company StarHub reported a net profit...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Do you check your helper’s luggage on her last day of employment?’ — Maid’s employer seeks advice

0
SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to seek...

Singapore richer, healthier than most English-speaking countries?

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore is getting so accustomed to superlatives that...

Singaporeans more open to talking about death, but few take concrete steps to prepare

0
SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the Singapore Management University...

‘This is daylight robbery’: Toast Box patrons upset with difference in menu pictures and actual items

0
SINGAPORE: Some Toast Box patrons have raised concerns over...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore