EV car owner ignites social media frenzy as he changes BYD logo

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: Lighting up Hong Kong’s social media feeds, a homegrown motorist saw a BYD Seal electric sedan pulling on a mischievous alteration to its brand label. The original emblem, which denotes “Build Your Dreams,” had been ingeniously—and perhaps “humorously” — changed to read “Burn Your Dick”. The joke, shared extensively on the internet, elicited giggles and huffs alike; however, in the viral comicality lies a narrative of firm automotive supremacy.

BYD tops Tesla in revenue

While Tesla remains an international household label, China’s BYD (Build Your Dreams) is gently getting people’s focus and interest with record-crushing financial data. The Shenzhen-based car manufacturer posted a remarkable 777 billion RMB ($107 billion) in sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, thrashing both estimates and Elon Musk’s Tesla, which stated its revenue to be $97.7 billion. BYD’s net proceeds also climbed to 40.3 billion RMB, a 34% leap year-on-year and a lot higher than what analysts had expected. These increases highlight BYD’s tactical evolution in the world’s prime EV market.

Technology, scale, and market domination

With high-tech advances such as ultra-fast charging—400 kilometres within just five minutes, and cutting-edge driver-assistance systems even in the budget models, BYD is introducing new standards in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The business sold 1.76 million EVs last year, trailing closely behind Tesla’s 1.79 million. But when hybrid models are counted in, BYD’s overall distributions hit 4.27 million, placing it in league with worldwide titans like Ford. Investors have also noticed its soaring sales, sending BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares spiralling by 51% in 2025 alone.

What began as a quirky roadside witticism reveals an establishment not only fuelling novelty and modernisation but also gliding self-assuredly past its American competitors.