SINGAPORE: Euroclear Bank, headquartered in Belgium, has officially secured approval for a branch licence in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy across the Asia-Pacific region.

This development comes as the bank shifts from its previous representative office status to operating under a wholesale banking licence.

The newly established Singapore branch will play a central role in Euroclear’s efforts to better serve its clients within the dynamic Asia-Pacific financial markets. The decision to establish a physical presence in Singapore aligns with the bank’s broader growth strategy, responding to increasing demand for its services in the region.

Euroclear Bank is a prominent financial institution, specialising in the settlement and safekeeping of securities transactions.

As one of the largest providers of settlement services globally, Euroclear primarily focuses on the post-trade phase of securities, including equities, bonds, and other financial instruments. It acts as a central securities depository (CSD), ensuring efficient and secure transaction settlements while mitigating counterparty risks.

In addition to its core services of securities settlement, Euroclear also offers collateral management, securities lending, and corporate actions. These services are essential for institutional investors, asset managers, and other financial entities seeking to optimise their operations in the global securities markets.

With its global reach, Euroclear plays a pivotal role in the financial infrastructure, supporting the clearing and settlement of transactions across multiple international markets. The new Singapore branch is expected to further enhance Euroclear’s capabilities, facilitating increased access to its comprehensive suite of financial services for clients across Asia.