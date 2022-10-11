Erling Haaland destroys all football records at age 22; FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper even asked if Erling is really ‘human’

- Advertisement -

Erling Haaland has been doubted by FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper who, during a recent match, asked whether the Manchester City goal netter is human or not. It all started with his rapid start at Manchester City, and he scored twice as his team wrecked FC Copenhagen.

This has increased his personal record to 19 goals in 12 games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund this year. Manager Pep Guardiola gave Haaland a break during half-time and fielded Grealish to support the young powerhouse.

Jack Grealish stated, ‘It’s unbelievable – honestly, I’ve never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals, I was just laughing. He is always there.’

Grealish then claimed that the goalkeeper told him that Haaland isn’t ‘human.’ He then stated that he hopes Haaland can take Manchester City’s name up to glory.

Manager Pep Guardiola states, with regard to Haaland’s change during half-time, ‘he’s played a lot of minutes, the game was under control. If the game was tight, Erling would continue, but it was better to rest for Southampton on Saturday.’

Haaland’s Goal Load at age 22

Erling Haaland is making his name a household name. If he continues on this run, in a few years, he will definitely join the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in popularity. Besides, it appears that he scored a total of 173 goals at the age of 22, while Lionel Messi scored 45 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo scored 50 goals at the same age.

Comments were not fully supportive of the young Norwegian on Facebook, as Facebookers stated that they feel Messi and Ronaldo are still unbeatable. More claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was a winger and Messi was a midfielder and Haaland is a striker hence the comparison is not fair.

There are some users who do understand the fact that Haaland is from a different generation, and of course, he will outshine them. In their youthful days, both Messi and Ronaldo had their fair share of the spotlight.

Haaland’s drastic performance increased when he joined the Premier League. It appears that the entire Manchester City squad was waiting for someone like Haaland to get going in the defence of their Premier League title and in their fresh attempt to conquer the European title.

According to ESPN’s Twitter account, Erling Haaland is making a ‘mockery’ out of the Premier League games. Why you may ask? He is 9 goals away from last season’s golden boot, and there are 30 games still in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland is making a mockery of the Premier League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2JIXcqTbhB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 3, 2022

Hattrick comparisons, in Bundesliga it took Haaland two and a half years to score three hat tricks. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, it took him only 8 games in a season to score three hat tricks. Naysayers claimed that he is able to score wonderfully due to his being in one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.

Jealousy is a poison, it appears that many are showing their jealousy towards the 22-year-old Norwegian. Those who do support him, claim that nothing can stop him other than if he gets an injury, which then would obviously affect his performance.

Interested to know more about the young powerhouse? Click here to read more.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg