Epik High is ready to “PUMP” you up with their new mixtape album

ByLydia Koh

May 30, 2024

Renowned Korean hip-hop group Epik High is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback with their latest album, “PUMP,” set to be released on June 20, KST.

Excitement is already mounting among fans following the release of a preview video on the group’s official social media channels on May 28.

Epik High has revealed the album title in elegant cursive and teased fans with a partially obscured tracklist, sparking curiosity about the album’s musical direction.

“PUMP” marks their return after approximately seven months since their last single, “Screen Time,” released in November last year.

Epik High is well-known for their moving lyrics and unique musical style. They never fail to enthral fans with their genuine expression and emotional resonance.

Photo: Wikipedia/Epik High

Journey filled with depth, emotion and creativity

Beginning at 6 p.m. on June 20, KST, the eagerly awaited album “PUMP” will be available on several internet music platforms, guaranteeing listeners a creative, emotional, and profound musical experience.

See also  Tiger Woods back in the game with his 15th major title

Epik High, a well-respected South Korean hip-hop trio formed in 2001, consists of Tablo (leader, rapper, lyricist), Mithra Jin (rapper, lyricist), and DJ Tukutz (DJ, producer).

The group is known for their alternative hip-hop sound, often blending genres like soul, jazz, rock, and traditional Korean music. Their lyrics are intelligent and thought-provoking, addressing social issues, mental health, and personal struggles.

Underground hip-hop scene

Although they began in the underground hip-hop scene, Epik High rose to fame with albums like “Swan Songs” (2005) and “Remapping the Human Soul” (2007), featuring hit singles such as “Fly” and “Love Love Love.”

They have collaborated with numerous Korean artists throughout their careers, further solidifying their influence in the Korean music scene.

In 2018, they founded their own label, OURS Co., showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit. In 2019, they signed with William Morris Endeavor for promotions in the United States, marking their global reach.

