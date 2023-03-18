Entertainment companies worldwide preparing to snatch BLACKPINK with high-paying contracts

Blackpink’s contract with its current management, YG Entertainment, will expire in August 2023. As such, other entertainment agencies worldwide are now eyeing the girl group to be on their team – including companies from China, Thailand, and others from Korea, according to rumours. These agencies are ready to win Blackpink with high-paying signing contracts.

If YG Entertainment wants to renew the contract and keep Blackpink, the company needs to pay each artist a total amount of 20 billion won, or approximately S$21 million! This renewal of the contract with YG Entertainment has been a hot issue because of YG’s stock price.

“YG’s stock price is relatively low compared with similar competitors, which makes people worry about the contract that expires in August this year,” as reported by the Korean investment and Securities Industry. Meanwhile, Blackpink’s overall revenue is more or less 90% of the company’s turnover, and the girls bring as much as S$316 million for YG Entertainment.

Will Blackpink remain under the management of YG Entertainment? People worldwide may be more than invested in finding out!

In other news, Blackpink will visit Singapore this May 14 and 15 for their Born Pink world tour concert. Tickets for both days were instantly sold out – whereas when the first day’s concert tickets were all bought by fans, the organizers immediately opened up a second day which also went all out.

Levelling the prices of the tickets with the group’s previous concerts, it is approximately S$17,600, which shows how popular and in demand Blackpink truly are.

