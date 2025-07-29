// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/lottie_woad
English golfer Lottie Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open at the age of 21

By Aiah Bathan

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND: Twenty-one-year-old Lottie Woad started her professional golfing career with an impressive three-stroke win at the Women’s Scottish Open. The young athlete made her pro debut recently after earning her LPGA Tour card, when she finished tied for third at this year’s Evian Championships. 

The athlete’s victory at the Women’s Scottish Open kicks off her professional career with a prize of over US$450,000 (S$607,500). She has also guaranteed media attention ahead of the final major of the year, the Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.  

Moreover, Woad also won the 2025 Women’s Irish Open. However, her amateur status hindered her from collecting the prize money from both tournaments, which totals $603,100. 

Making history

Lottie Woad made history by becoming the first player to clinch a win on her professional debut on the Ladies European Tour (LET), since Shannon Tan of Singapore won the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open. She is also the first to achieve this milestone on the LPGA Tour since Rose Zhang at the 2023 Americas Open. 

Furthermore, she became the first English golfer to win the Women’s Scottish Open since Trish Johnson in 2014. With this, Woad expressed: “It’s great to win here. Links golf is really fun; I don’t get to play it too often. It’s my first time since the Women’s Open last year, so I wasn’t sure how it would go.” 

Highlights of the match

During the competition, Woad got off to a great start with birdies on the second and third holes. She then made nine straight pars and added more birdies on the 13th and 14th holes. She had her third bogey of the week on the 16th hole but finished strong with a birdie on the 18th, winning with a total score of 21 under par.

On social media, Woad shared: “I guess that’s a pretty good first week at work.. Really happy to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Thank you to everyone for an amazing week!” 

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section by saying: “Amazing well done! Nothing like jumping straight in for a win 👏👏👏,” “Absolutely amazing Lottie. You are a pleasure to watch. So calm and composed under pressure. What a supa star ⭐. We are all so proud of you,” and “Unreal golf young lady.. No. 1 is coming. Well played !👏👏👏.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lottie Woad (@lottie_woad)


Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim won second place with a final score of 18 under par, shooting a 68 in the last round at Dundonald Links. The next tournament for the LET is the Women’s Open. It will be held at the Royal Porthcawl from Jul 31 to Aug 3.

