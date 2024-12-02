SINGAPORE: In an exciting development for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike, the Malayan tapir, a species listed as endangered, has been spotted on Pulau Ubin in Malaysia.

The discovery was part of a collaborative research project conducted by the National University of Singapore (NUS), George Mason University, and the National Parks Board (NParks).

The team’s findings were published in a report on Friday (29 Nov).

Between March 1 and Sept 23 this year, researchers set up a series of camera traps on Pulau Ubin, a small island off the northeastern coast of Singapore.

The cameras successfully captured images of a wild Malayan tapir on multiple occasions, with the first sighting recorded on May 27 at around 8:33 pm.

The animal was later spotted again on the same day at 9:49 am, travelling towards the eastern side of the island.

Over the following months, the tapir made frequent appearances. Researchers recorded four additional sightings in July, followed by five more in August.

The images show the tapir feeding on fruits that had fallen from trees and nibbling on branches and leaves, suggesting that the island’s ecosystem provides sufficient food.

Further investigation revealed a distinctive scar on the left hind limb of the tapir, leading researchers to conclude that the sightings likely involved the same individual.

This marks a significant moment for wildlife tracking, as it is the first confirmed sighting of the Malayan tapir on Pulau Ubin since previous reports of the species in the region.

The Malayan tapir, native to the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and parts of Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar, is not typically found in Singapore.

The animal is a skilled swimmer, and experts speculate that the tapir may be passing through Pulau Ubin temporarily before continuing its journey to other regions.

This latest appearance follows a 2023 sighting of a Malayan tapir by a member of the public in Punggol, where the animal was reportedly seen running along a park trail at night.

Although these sightings are rare, they highlight the resilience of this endangered species and the importance of preserving natural habitats.

In light of the sightings, the National Parks Board has issued safety guidelines for the public. Visitors to Pulau Ubin and other areas where the tapir may be present are advised to remain calm and avoid startling the animal.

Flash photography should be avoided, and people are encouraged to maintain a safe distance without attempting to feed or approach the animal.