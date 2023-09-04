Employer wants to deduct S$5K from maid’s salary after she dropped and broke ‘ahma’s’ hearing aid; helper asks for advice

SINGAPORE: A maid’s friend took to social media on her behalf asking netizens for advice after her employer wanted to deduct S$5,000 from her salary.

The helper’s friend took to social media on her behalf, posting in a support group for domestic helpers and employers. The friend wrote: “Dear all..Good morning.. I have one question the one of my friend drop and broke Ahma’s earing aid…which is worth $ 5000”.

The maid had dropped and broken her elderly employer’s hearing aid that cost S$5,000. Her employer told her she would deduct the amount from the helper’s salary.

The maid took to social media, afraid and asking others how she could handle the matter. She asked others in the group if there were any regulations by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on such matters.

Here’s what others in the group said:

