Employer seeks advice on preventing helpers from sharing kids’ photos on social media

SINGAPORE: As more and more domestic helpers become content creators, one employer has expressed concern that her child’s face might one day appear online without her knowledge or consent.

On Saturday (Mar 21), she took to the ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper’ Facebook group, asking other employers how they deal with or prevent such situations.

“I’ve already communicated clearly with my helper from the beginning, and we haven’t had any issues so far. [But] I’ve seen several helpers confidently posting about dancing, playing, or doing their job with their employers’ or ex-employers’ children on social media. Some helpers may not be well educated about personal privacy.”

“This worries me because we never know if our children might suddenly appear on someone else’s social media without our knowledge. How do you prevent this?” she wrote.

The employer also shared that a similar incident had already happened to a friend, who discovered that her child had been featured in her helper’s social media content without any permission.

According to her, the friend reacted strongly and chose to send the helper home. She also considered making a police report, but eventually decided to raise the matter with the Ministry of Manpower instead.

“She feels quite traumatised about hiring a new helper, which I feel really sorry for her. Can she report this to the police? And how would the police follow up on a case like this? She’s an expat, so she’s hesitant to make it a big issue here,” the employer wrote.

“I would really appreciate hearing how other employers handle this situation or experience this. Thank you.”

“Say it on day 1 and put it in writing.”

In the comments, a number of netizens shared that they usually set strict rules. Before hiring, they tell their helpers that they cannot post anything about the family, including the children, the interior of their home, or the address. To make it stick, some include these terms in the contract, while others take an extra step by restricting phone use during work time.

One suggested, “Say it on day 1 and put it in writing (contract add-on or house rules). Explain it’s about safety/privacy, not punishment. Helpers can still use social media; they just don’t post family members or anything showing the flat number, lobby signage, school uniform, etc. Explain consequences calmly: first breach = delete post + reminder; repeat = formal warning or termination.”

Another said, “This is what I would do. If my instructions to not take photos or videos of my home and my kids or anyone in my home are not followed through, and despite reminders, my helper continues to do so, I will engage a runner and send her packing home to where she came from.”

A third shared, “Had a helper from hell who wouldn’t stop posting pictures/videos of herself dancing inside and around my house or with my pets. I warned her continuously for 3 months, and when she wouldn’t stop, I cancelled her work permit and sent her back. I also installed CCTV after she left, and the new helper is aware of the rules from the start. If she breaches, she’s out too.”

In other news, an employer took to social media on Thursday (Mar 19) to warn others not to be misled by domestic helpers who claim to have decades of experience, after her own disappointing encounters.

In a post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, she shared that she had previously trusted such claims and hired two helpers who both said they had around 20 years of experience.

Read more: ‘Experienced’ domestic helpers not always reliable, says Singapore employer after spending S$1,000 a month