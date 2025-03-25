MIAMI: Emma Raducanu says her more relaxed approach to how she plays her game is paying off, as she reached the last 16 of the Miami Open with a victory over McCartney Kessler.

The former British No. 1 was on top of her game, dominating the first set at 6-1 after bouncing back from a shaky start when she dropped her opening service game. She then went to lead at 3-0 in the second set before Kessler had to retire due to injury, handing Raducanu her well-earned spot in the next round.

In a social media post by LTA, it shared: “Emma Raducanu moves into round four of the Miami Open! 💪 McCartney Kessler was forced to retire through injury with Emma leading 6-1, 3-0”

Netizens expressed their opinions on this match as well. One netizen congratulated Raducanu and said: “Congratulations Princess on a job well done, keep keeping on ❤️❤️”.

Another one mentioned: “Back on the right path 👏”

More netizens commended Raducanu and said: “Great performance Emma❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥👏👏 Let’s go ahead 💪😍,” “Emma on a roll! Let’s keep going! 🔥,” “Emma was excellent 🎾👏👏👍,” and “She’s back😎👌🏽”

Raducanu’s current season

The athlete’s preparation for the tournament was marked by another coaching shake-up, as she parted ways with Vladimir Platenik after just two weeks of partnership. However, she continued to thrive and has shown no signs of slowing down, winning against Sayaka Ishii, Emma Navarro, and now, Kessler to reach her status in the tournament.

Raducanu feels that her new mindset and refreshed dynamic with her team are starting to show good results. She stated: “I think it’s a different approach this week… I think five minutes before the match, I was playing spikeball with the team. It helps me to relax…When I’m playing my best tennis I’m really expressing my personality.”

Furthermore, Raducanu is confident that with her current mindset, she is ready to tackle any challenges that come her way.

“I’d say I’m a bit of a free spirit, so I don’t need restrictions or being told what to do… I think when I’m being really authentic, that’s when I’m playing my best,” she exclaimed.