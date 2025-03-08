Emma Raducanu was defeated by Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Indian Wells.

For the former US Open champion, this loss marks the end of her first tournament under the guidance of Slovakian coach Vladimir Platenik.

Highlights of the match

Raducanu started well, breaking Uchihima to take a 2-0 lead. However, in the windy conditions, it was Uchijima who adapted better, winning the first set 6-3. She broke Raducanu early in the second set and did not give her a chance to recover.

Uchijima dominated the game, creating 10 breakpoints and converting half of them, keeping Raducanu under pressure. Raducanu then struggled with four double faults, which added to her difficulties, leading to her straight-set defeat.

Uchijima will face Coco Gauff in the next round, while Raducanu will prepare for the upcoming Miami Open, which will begin on March 16.

Raducanu’s 2025 season so far

The young athlete has been working to regain both her fitness and form for the 2025 season. Her most recent result before Indian Wells was a round of 32 finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, where she was defeated by Karolina Muchova.

Her participation in the Dubai tournament was marred by the unsettling presence of a stalker at one of her matches. Fortunately, her match at the Indian Wells was far more peaceful.

The 22-year-old is still in search of a permanent coach after parting ways with Nick Cavaday, who stepped down due to health reasons following the Australian Open, where Raducany reached the third round.