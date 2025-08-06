// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram / @emmaraducanu
Sports
2 min.Read

Emma Raducanu adds Rafael Nadal’s former coach to her team ahead of US Open

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

British tennis star Emma Raducanu recently added Rafael Nadal’s former coach, Francisco Roig, to her team on a full-time basis. This addition happened a month before the US Open. 

Raducanu has been working with her British coach, Mark Petchey, on an unofficial basis ever since March, and this partnership has shown positive results in the athlete’s season performance. The 22-year-old athlete had difficulties with a coach in recent years until her part-time collaboration with Petchey, which successfully led her to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open last March, followed by a last-16 run at the Italian Open and last eight in the first women’s tournament at Queen’s Club this year. 

However, Petchey is unable to become Raducanu’s full-time coach due to his TV commitments. After having a trial with Roig following this year’s Wimbledon, Raducanu will then start working with him for the Cincinnati Open. The Spanish coach has worked with Rafael Nadal, together with Nadal’s uncle Toni, for the majority of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s tennis career. Furthermore, he was part of Matteo Berrettini’s backroom staff. Roig agreed to a contract with Raducanu until the end of 2025. 

See also  Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alex de Minaur to win first indoor title at the Rotterdam Open

Raducanu to pair up with Alcaraz at the US Open

Young tennis stars, Alcaraz and Raducanu, were one of the exciting pairs for this season’s mixed doubles at the US Open. The pair will play on-court together for the very first time. 

With this, Alcaraz admitted: “She’s gonna be the boss… I’m super excited about it. I think it’s going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament… I’ve known Emma for a really long time, so we know each other. I have a really good relationship with her. We are going to enjoy it, for sure.” 

The Spaniard added: “I will try to bring my doubles skill. We will try to win, but obviously it’s going to be really, really fun… I was thinking that I couldn’t play better unless it was with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request.” 

With this partnership, Raducanu also expressed that Alcaraz was an inspiration to her: “I’ve known him for years, and actually in Wimbledon 2021 it was like kind of the first time I started getting to know him, and I had a good run there and then also again in the US Open in 2021… And I remember he was always playing the day before me, and I was playing like the second day of the round, and I would see him win, and then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position too.” 

See also  Naomi Osaka turns near defeat moment into a dramatic victory at the Italian Open

Read more about Raducanu and Alcaraz’s US mixed doubles partnership here and here

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Yet another elderly Singaporean collapses in JB; netizens rally to locate his family

MALAYSIA: An elderly Singaporean man was discovered lying unconscious...

Too risky or just right? Experts split on nuclear power for Singapore

SINGAPORE: As Singapore races to decarbonise its economy and...

Johor rep calls for regulated cross-border ride-hailing framework amid LTA crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: A Johor state assemblyman has called for...

Heavy congestion expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over National Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming...

Business

‘My colleagues say untruths and bad things about me behind my back, but HOD won’t take action’ — Office worker asks, ‘How to handle...

SINGAPORE: “My colleagues have been talking behind my back...

BlueSG reportedly lays off up to 80% of workforce ahead of ‘strategic pause’ of services on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: BlueSG has reportedly let go of up to...

‘Factories that THINK’ — This woman-led AI startup solves factory failures before they even happen

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based startup SixSense is changing semiconductor manufacturing with...

Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fixed deposit rates have continued to decline....

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore