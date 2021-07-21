Entertainment Celebrity Ella Chen's mother used to make her and her sisters take part...

Ella Chen’s mother used to make her and her sisters take part in beauty pageants at home

Netizens noted that these pageants may have helped Chen to become the confident woman she is today, and that the singer should thank her mum.

Ella Chen and her sisters participating in a beauty pageant at home. Picture: Weibo

Taipei — Nobody would have thought Ella Chen of S.H.E. would have experience in beauty pageants.

Most would know that used to be an androgynous member of the Taiwanese . Recently, the 40-year-old uploaded some that showed her three older sisters posing in swimsuits like professional models and also proved that she was always meant to be a queen.

“I was a beauty queen! had the same childhood experiences that I had?” wrote Chen.

In the hashtags, Chen explained that her mother enjoyed holding beauty pageants at home, providing outfits and makeup for her four daughters. She will then decide who is the winner.

According to 8days.sg, netizens were very amused by their heavy makeup and matching swimsuits. Her also reminded some netizens who went through the same thing as kids.

“My mum made me play dress up with my sisters too. Thing is, I’m a guy! My family still brings out photos of me all dolled up once in a while to have a good laugh over,” wrote one netizen.

Netizens noted that these pageants have helped Chen to become the confident woman she is today, and that the singer should thank her mum.

Ella Chen used to have beauty pageants at home as a kid. Picture: Instagram

Born June 18, 1981, Ella Chen Chia-hwa is a Taiwanese singer, actress, and television host. She is a member of the Taiwanese girl group S.H.E.

On 8 Aug 2000, HIM Music held a ‘Universal 2000 Talent and Beauty Girl Contest’ in search of new artists to sign under their label. When she travelled with her sister to Taipei for a holiday, Ella discovered that her older sister had registered her for a singing competition.

Intimidated by the long line of contestants and worried about facing ridicule for her tomboy personality, Ella almost gave up before the first round. Her older sister, however, convinced her to stay. Ella’s deep voice caught the label’s attention, and then, she reached the final round. Her alto voice was noted for its strong and beautiful nature. /TISG

