Elephant ivory tusk hidden inside modified tumbler seized at Keppel Entrance — Indonesian crew member arrested

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Keppel Entrance Crew Office have foiled an attempt to smuggle an elephant ivory tusk into Singapore, arresting a 30-year-old Indonesian crew member on August 9, 2026, after discovering the tusk concealed inside a modified tumbler in his baggage.

The crew member was transiting in Singapore en route to his home country when ICA officers directed him to undergo baggage checks. When asked before the check if he had anything to declare, he said no. Officers subsequently detected anomalies in the baggage scans and conducted a thorough physical check, uncovering the ivory tusk hidden inside a modified flask.

He was immediately arrested and referred to NParks for further investigation.

The announcement was posted on September 10, 2026, on ICA’s official Facebook page.

What the law says

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, individuals convicted of offences involving the illegal trade in CITES-listed species, which includes elephant ivory, face a fine of up to S$100,000 per specimen, subject to a maximum of S$500,000, and/or imprisonment of up to six years. The same penalties apply to the transit or transhipment of CITES-listed wildlife species, including their parts and derivatives.

Singapore maintains a zero-tolerance stance against wildlife smuggling. ICA said it will continue working closely with NParks to combat the illegal wildlife trade, and reminded members of the public not to purchase items containing parts of endangered species or contribute to the demand that drives illegal wildlife trafficking.