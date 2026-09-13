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Malaysia and India are strengthening economic ties through trade, investment and BRICS cooperation. (GenAI/TISG)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysia steps up ties with BRICS and India as it expands its emerging-market reach

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is positioning its BRICS partner status as a vehicle for deepening trade and investment links with major emerging economies, with India, its largest trading partner in Asia, serving as a flagship example of the bilateral economic relationships the country is seeking to develop, according to remarks by Malaysia’s Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy High Commissioner Sharifah Ezneeda Wafa.

According to The New Straits Times (NST), bilateral investment between Malaysia and India reached US$5.6 billion in 2025, involving Malaysian companies including Petronas unit Gentari, UMW Group, and Salcon Bhd. Indian companies, meanwhile, had 293 approved manufacturing projects in Malaysia worth US$2.95 billion as of June 2026, with the projects expected to create 28,455 jobs, Sharifah told reporters at a press conference.

Trade figures: Exports up, imports down

Malaysia’s total trade with India fell 5% to RM79.33 billion in 2025 from RM83.5 billion in 2024, largely due to a sharp decline in imports. Malaysian exports to India edged up 0.4% to RM52.35 billion, supported by a surge in non-metallic mineral product exports which rose RM1.20 billion or 189.1% year-on-year.

Imports from India fell 14% to RM26.98 billion, mainly driven by a RM4.23 billion or 43.8% decline in petroleum product imports. The result was a trade surplus of RM25.37 billion for Malaysia, reinforcing its position as a net exporter in the bilateral relationship.

Cooperation between the two countries spans food security, transportation, the digital economy, defence, higher education, renewable energy, and workforce management.

BRICS as a platform for emerging market engagement

According to NST, Sharifah Ezneeda said Malaysia’s participation in BRICS would extend its economic and diplomatic reach into major emerging markets, providing opportunities to expand trade and investment while strengthening cooperation in technology, energy, food security, and digital transformation. Malaysia is currently a BRICS partner country and is working toward full membership.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to address the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, delivering Malaysia’s National Statement titled “Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.”

The BRICS grouping represents a combined market of 3.88 billion people and a GDP of US$29.85 trillion, equivalent to 27.1% of global GDP. Sharifah Ezneeda said Malaysia’s BRICS participation complements its engagement in multilateral platforms including ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, while broadening its diplomatic and economic networks with major emerging economies.

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