‘Electromagnetic waves’ from woman’s Wi-Fi devices result in neighbour suing for ‘harassment’

Singapore – A Singaporean man has sued his neighbour for “harassment” caused by “electromagnetic waves.”

Mr Yan and Ms Yan are residents of a condominium located on Geylang East Avenue 2. Mr Yan alleged that his neighbour caused him “physical and mental torment” by the “electromagnetic waves” emitted from her unit, reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

According to Mr Yan, his neighbour’s Wi-Fi jammer and the multiple Wi-Fi network devices installed in her unit had caused him “much distress.”

Mr Yan sued Ms Tan under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) which makes harassing and distressing behaviour an offence.

Mr Yan accused Ms Tan of deliberately placing an excessive number of Wi-Fi devices within her home located two storeys below his.

Ms Tan’s lawyer denied his claim, noting there was no evidence that she had “threatened” him with her Wi-Fi jammer and devices, nor did she cause him distress. There was also no evidence linking the electromagnetic waves affecting Mr Yan to Ms Tan’s Wi-Fi jammer, said her lawyer.

Under POHA, using a Wi-Fi jammer was also insufficient to warrant a charge, reported Zaobao. Mr Tan’s lawyer added that the signal blocking device was not considered illegal in Singapore, and multiple Wi-Fi networks in one household was the “norm” nowadays.

Mr Yan said he had been diagnosed with electrohypersensitivity (EHS) or “Wi-Fi allergy” by a French doctor. The reported symptoms include headaches, sleep disorders, mood issues or memory difficulties.

However, Wi-Fi allergies are not real, according to healthline.com. “There’s no strong evidence that proves people can be allergic to Wi-Fi signals,” the website noted.

It was also determined through further investigations that the French doctor who gave Mr Yan’s diagnosis had no neurology or electromagnetic wave/radiation expertise./TISG

