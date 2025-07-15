Elderly woman killed after GetGo car ploughs into night market stall

SINGAPORE: A car from the car-sharing platform GetGo ploughed into a night market stall along Circuit Road late on Friday night (Jul 11), killing a 66-year-old woman.

Photos shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page show the car had rammed deep into the stall, with metal frames, tarpaulins, and produce thrown across the ground. Stalls nearby also appeared to have been damaged in the impact.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 11:45 p.m. near 52A Circuit Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Police also confirmed that he was driving without a driver’s license or insurance coverage at the time of the crash.

Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics pronounced the woman dead on the spot.

Investigations are ongoing.