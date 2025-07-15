// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: SGRV FB
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

Elderly woman killed after GetGo car ploughs into night market stall

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A car from the car-sharing platform GetGo ploughed into a night market stall along Circuit Road late on Friday night (Jul 11), killing a 66-year-old woman.

Photos shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page show the car had rammed deep into the stall, with metal frames, tarpaulins, and produce thrown across the ground. Stalls nearby also appeared to have been damaged in the impact.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 11:45 p.m. near 52A Circuit Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Police also confirmed that he was driving without a driver’s license or insurance coverage at the time of the crash.

Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics pronounced the woman dead on the spot.

Investigations are ongoing.

See also  Wrong lane but motorcyclist shouts obscenity and shows middle finger

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore is the number 1 city for the ultra-wealthy again in 2025

SINGAPORE: The Little Red Dot has topped yet another...

AMK residents forced to use stairs thanks to persistent lift urination issue that remains unresolved despite complaints

SINGAPORE: A foul-smelling and persistent issue at Block 223...

Toto jackpot swells to $10 million after three draws without a winner

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to an eye-watering...

Elderly car driver runs over PAB rider and flees scene at Hougang

SINGAPORE: A hit-and-run accident took place on Sunday evening...

Business

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore