Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Photo: Facebook.com/SGRV FRONT MAN
Singapore News
Elderly woman falls victim to fatal street accident; family seeks witnesses online

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman was suspectedly struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the street. Due to the impact of the incident, the woman was then taken to the hospital unconscious and later passed away because of severe injuries. 

This fatal accident happened at Bedok South Avenue 3, and the family of the deceased sought help online for witnesses who could support their case. In a social media post, the family declared: “My 85-year-old mother was walking towards the traffic lights/bus stop along Bedok South Ave 3, near Blk 50 and Bedok View Secondary School. She was found unconscious with skull fracture n massive brain bleed and died shortly on arrival at Changi hospital.” 

The family added, “We were told that she was hit by a PMV. We are pleading for witnesses who saw what had happened to contact the Bedok Police station…. Your help is much appreciated” 

Furthermore, when the reporters visited the site of the accident, they found out that there were traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at the location, with apartments and bus stops on either side of the road. There are police signs that state there was a fatal accident that happened in the area, and that they are appealing for witnesses to come forward and help with information. 

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they are aware of the accident and that the case is still under investigation. 

Moreover, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding this subject matter. One netizen stated that these kinds of accidents are the main reasons why the government is setting new laws for PMV. 

“There are many impatient and reckless PMV riders who are also speeding. May the learned Judge punish the rider severely to warn others,” another netizen said. 

In other news about Singapore accidents, there was a recent report where a lorry driver lost control at the expressway exit and collided with a double-decker bus, resulting in injuries to two passengers. 

With this, the suspect pleaded guilty to one charge of drunk driving and one count of careless driving causing injury. He was sentenced to 16 weeks' imprisonment and a five-year suspension of his driver's license at all levels. 

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

