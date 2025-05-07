Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook screengrab/ Denise Phua
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week, his caregiver and family took to social media to ask for help with locating him.

An alert shared by CARA, an initiative under Dementia Singapore, says that Sung Pong Lau, 81, is 155 cm tall. It said that Mr Sung was seen on May 1 at 9:55 p.m. at the bus stop at Woodleigh Block 212. He wore a pink and red short-sleeved collared shirt, long brown pants, and black shoes. Mr Sung also carries a grey sling bag and a blue umbrella walking stick. It added that he usually goes to Potong Pasir, Chinatown, and Ang Mo Kio.

The CARA app is especially for people with dementia and their caregivers

The alert also said that he is slightly hunched and has poor mobility, which makes him shuffle his feet while walking. Because Mr Sung is mostly deaf, his speech is generally unintelligible.

Anyone who sees Mr Sung is requested to contact Jess Kerh, his caregiver, at +65 8228 2910.

Facebook screengrab/ Dementia Singapore

Mr Sung’s photos have been shared on a number of social media pages online.

Jalan Besar MP Denise Phua, who is also the Mayor of Central Singapore, posted an appeal on her Facebook page with a photo of Mr Sung and confirming that he was still missing as of Wednesday (May 7).

It included an update that said he was spotted on Monday (May 5) at Mr K Prata’s shop at Blk 803 King George’s Avenue, Jalan Besar.

Screenshot

“Can we all help to look out for him and report here and police if you find him? Please offer all the help you can when you see him. We or our loved ones could all be old and in need ourselves so (it’s about creating a more dementia-helpful society too),” wrote Ms Phua, who is a longtime advocate for the differently abled.

“Please do look out carefully for him. Thank you!” she added.

The Singapore Police Force says that for cases of Missing Person(s), their families or caregivers are strongly encouraged to call “999” or visit a Neighbourhood Police Centre to file a report.

The posts regarding Mr Sung have been widely shared.

Netizens commenting on the post have expressed concern for his well-being, given that he has been apart from the persons responsible for his care for almost a week now. Some concerned citizens say that they have also initiated search parties to find Mr Sung. /TISG

Read also: NTU-linked company offers new AI-powered tool for early dementia screening

