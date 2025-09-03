// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Photo: DepositPhotos
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Elderly man wins over S$2.5M lottery jackpot by using the digits he lost in stock market

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A man in his 70s has struck it rich after winning a massive RM8,719,662 (about S$2,657,800) lottery jackpot, a windfall he says was inspired by his losses in the stock market.

According to Oriental Daily, several Malaysia Lottery customers became lucky winners in August, with the 1+3D Jackpot drawn on Aug 23 accumulating more than RM10,265,162 (approximately S$3,128,900). A total of five winning tickets were announced.

The elderly Malaysian man, who purchased his winning ticket at a branch in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, emerged as the biggest winner with his combination of 1215+1551.

The remaining four system-betting lottery tickets shared RM1.5455 million (about S$471,085) in prize money.

The winner described his victory as a “blessing in disguise”, explaining that if not for his losses in the stock market, he would never have thought of using the numbers that eventually led to his jackpot. Unexpectedly, it won him a bonus that was even more generous than the stock returns.

He added that he intends to use his winnings to repay debts and contribute to charity.

The August draw also produced other winners. On Aug 27, a lottery branch in Kuala Lumpur reported another jackpot win. The lucky player secured RM1,078,361 (about S$328,696) with the number combination 362+137+918.

The man revealed that he had stuck with the same set of numbers for ten years, a strategy that finally paid off with a jackpot win.

