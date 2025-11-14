// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 14, 2025
Photo: Google Maps
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

Elderly man dies in hospital after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man has died in hospital after an alleged stabbing incident at Laguna Park condominium in Marine Parade on Thursday (Nov 13). Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the case and seized two utility knives.

The police said they were alerted at around 12:45 p.m. that assistance was needed at the condominium. Officers who arrived at the scene found the elderly man injured and unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it received a call at 1:10 p.m. the same day and conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Police later arrested a 23-year-old suspect for allegedly causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. Two utility knives were recovered as part of the investigations.

The case remains under investigation.

