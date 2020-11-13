Home News Elderly man dies after being knocked down while crossing road in Bukit...

Elderly man dies after being knocked down while crossing road in Bukit Batok

The incident took place on Nov 11 along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4

Photo: Tai Kor Seng /FB ROADS.sg

Obbana Rajah

Home News
An 82-year old man died after being knocked down as he was crossing a road in Bukit Batok.

The incident took place on Wednesday (Nov 11) along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4. Photos of the man were circulated on social media.

According to an eyewitness account reported by Lianhe Zaobao, it is believed that the man crossed the road without noticing the vehicle.

Looking at photos of the incident, the incident was seen to have occurred away from any traffic crossing or zebra crossing meant for pedestrians, which could mean that the elderly man was jaywalking when he was hit.

Photo: Tai Kor Seng /FB ROADS.sg

Photos of the incident were shared on Facebook page ROADS.sg, where a passer-by on-scene, Afiq Sumardi said: “I’m that big guy in the first picture tending to the victim & passersby. No, he wasn’t a cyclist, no, he wasn’t walking behind/in front a bus at a blind spot, please don’t speculate”.

He added, “The paramedics were trying to resuscitate him in the ambulance. As with those who tended to the uncle, I was really hoping for a fruitful outcome, this news article tells me otherwise, sadly.

This estate is largely populated with the elderly. Their judgement is hindered and they may do things rashly due to their old age. As drivers, we really have to slow down and be redundant (sic) when driving around HDB estates”.

In response to media queries, the police said that they were alerted to an involving a car and a pedestrian along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 towards Bukit Batok Avenue 2 on Nov. 11, 8:33am.

The 82-year-old male pedestrian was unconscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

A 66-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

Tweet