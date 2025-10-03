// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 3, 2025
26.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: FB/Singapore roadsaccident.com
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Elderly female taxi driver crashes into bicycle parking lot at Tampines; cyclist claims she narrowly escaped

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A cyclist has claimed she narrowly escaped serious injury after a ComfortDelGro taxi crashed into a bicycle parking space in Tampines on Tuesday (Sept 30). The police have confirmed that a 70-year-old female driver is under investigation.

The incident was captured on video and posted on the Facebook page Singaporeroadsaccident.com. The footage shows the front of a ComfortDelGro taxi stuck on the sidewalk, with a railing knocked down and a bicycle crumpled in front. The female driver, dressed in a yellow top, is seen standing beside the driver’s seat and speaking to two men.

Recounting the incident in her own video recording, the cyclist said she was locking her bicycle when she suddenly heard a loud “bang.” She turned around to see the taxi crashing into the bicycle parking area. She added that she was fortunate to have parked her bicycle on the other side, which she said likely saved her from injury.

The front of the taxi sustained visible damage from the impact. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk, and a bicycle was knocked over and left badly deformed.

See also  Teacher asks how to deal with disappointment in the workplace

The police confirmed they were alerted to the accident at about 2:50 p.m. along Tampines Central 5, towards Tampines Central 1. They said the taxi had allegedly skidded and was involved in a traffic accident. No casualties were reported, and the 70-year-old female driver is assisting with police investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed it received a report at 2:50 p.m. Paramedics assessed a person at the scene for minor injuries, but the individual declined to be taken to the hospital.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident. There were no passengers in the taxi at the time, and no pedestrians or other drivers were injured.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

56-year-old woman dies after falling from Bishan block; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was found dead at the...
Jobs

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

56-year-old woman dies after falling from Bishan block; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was found dead at the...

Otters seen running through Khatib MRT ‘must have taken the Mandai shuttle bus’

SINGAPORE: It’s not unusual to see otters around Singapore,...

Jamus Lim: Singapore should fully take care of seniors who’ve contributed their lot in life

SINGAPORE: As he often does after house visits, Workers’...

Singaporean woman who did street interview in London impresses the internet

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman in London has gone viral...

Business

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek...

Singapore’s HDB resale activity expected to slow in Q4, analyst says

SINGAPORE: Resale activity in Singapore is expected to slow...

Tech professional asks if he should take S$17k annual pay cut for better work-life balance

SINGAPORE: A tech professional with about five years of...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //