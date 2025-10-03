Elderly female taxi driver crashes into bicycle parking lot at Tampines; cyclist claims she narrowly escaped

SINGAPORE: A cyclist has claimed she narrowly escaped serious injury after a ComfortDelGro taxi crashed into a bicycle parking space in Tampines on Tuesday (Sept 30). The police have confirmed that a 70-year-old female driver is under investigation.

The incident was captured on video and posted on the Facebook page Singaporeroadsaccident.com. The footage shows the front of a ComfortDelGro taxi stuck on the sidewalk, with a railing knocked down and a bicycle crumpled in front. The female driver, dressed in a yellow top, is seen standing beside the driver’s seat and speaking to two men.

Recounting the incident in her own video recording, the cyclist said she was locking her bicycle when she suddenly heard a loud “bang.” She turned around to see the taxi crashing into the bicycle parking area. She added that she was fortunate to have parked her bicycle on the other side, which she said likely saved her from injury.

The front of the taxi sustained visible damage from the impact. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk, and a bicycle was knocked over and left badly deformed.

The police confirmed they were alerted to the accident at about 2:50 p.m. along Tampines Central 5, towards Tampines Central 1. They said the taxi had allegedly skidded and was involved in a traffic accident. No casualties were reported, and the 70-year-old female driver is assisting with police investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed it received a report at 2:50 p.m. Paramedics assessed a person at the scene for minor injuries, but the individual declined to be taken to the hospital.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company was aware of the accident. There were no passengers in the taxi at the time, and no pedestrians or other drivers were injured.

Investigations are ongoing.