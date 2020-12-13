Elderly couple and their son all die in suspected electrocution accident in HDB flat

- Advertisement -

An elderly couple and their adult son all passed away on Thursday (10 Dec) in a suspected electrocution accident that took place in the couple’s HDB flat at Block 120 Ho Ching Road in Lakeside.

According to a family friend who spoke to the Chinese daily, 80-year-old Mr Omar Manan reportedly fell in the shower and his 66-year-old wife, Madam Asmah Bujang, rushed in to assist him when the couple was electrocuted.

Their 45-year-old son, Mr Muhamad Ashikin Omar, had visited his parents’ flat along with his 15-year-old daughter that day. When no one came to the door after some time, Mr Muhamad broke the door down and entered the flat.

He saw his parents on the ground and was reportedly electrocuted as well when he tried to revive them.

The police were alerted to the case around 4.15 pm and found the trio unconscious when they arrived at the flat. A paramedic pronounced the couple dead at the scene while their son was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died.

A neighbour, 77-year-old retiree Madam Ting who has lived at her unit for about 50 years, told The Straits Times that the elderly couple lived alone and Mr Muhamad and his wife visited them almost daily. She added:

“I used to talk to them from the corridor every day. They are a very close and pleasant family, I can’t believe the three of them are gone.”

Mr Muhamad’s wife sought prayer for her family, in a social media post. Sharing that her husband was a good father and son, she revealed: “Today (Dec 11) is our daughter’s 15th birthday, and (tomorrow) is my sister-in-law’s (but) she has lost both her parents and her only brother.”

The police said that the incident has been classified as a case of unnatural death and that no foul play is suspected. Investigations are ongoing. /TISG

