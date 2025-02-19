SINGAPORE: Elderly individuals who cut queues in hawker centres in Singapore drew ire after an online user started a thread discussing the behaviour of some aunties and uncles.

“This has happened to me numerous times,” the post read. “Some will pretend to know who I am and small talk a little before fully intercepting my order. As a serial introvert, I will just stand there, confused and stare.” The writer then asked, “Any practical life pro tips on how to deal with entitled elderlies who do this?”

From the comments on the post, it was clear that many people find such behaviour by elderly customers rather irksome. While some shared their own experiences of inconsiderate behaviour by elderly customers, others offered practical tips on how to deal with such people.

“Been noticing a trend of elderly people just walking up to a store and telling the auntie/uncle what they want before disappearing for five to 15 minutes and then coming back in front of the store then the hawker will make their order…I guess they are their regulars or something, I guess,” said one.

“I really don’t like it, but I get it,” shared another. “Some of these folks buy lunch from the stall every single day; the hawkers themselves know the order without a word. I just try and treat it as a separate ecosystem of orders like it’s Grab or something.”

Another shared, “Happened to me very recently. Was buying YTF, holding a bowl of uncooked ingredients in front of the cashier. An elderly man just barged in and handed the cashier his bowl. I immediately said loudly for everyone to hear, ‘Hello, I am queuing.’ He apologised, saying ‘Sorry, I didn’t know.’ And I said, ‘How can you not know, bro?'”

Others said they usually speak up in such situations. “I always ask them to queue,” said one. “If they are shameless and one-to-one doesn’t work, make a fuss and delay everyone that is queuing and escalate the issue. Make the queue cutter the common enemy. Then it becomes the queue cutter vs everyone else queuing. Works for me all the time. But you need to be shameless also lah…if you’re a pushover then this method won’t work.”

“Just voice out if they are in the wrong,” another wrote. “In your case, I would have made noise if I were there. Usually, if no one is behind, the elderly has a problem walking or is super old, I will ignore and let them go ahead. But if otherwise, I would for sure voice out. Usually, hawker attendants are fair, so voice out to them.”

