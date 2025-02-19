SINGAPORE: With the General Election scheduled to be held no later than Nov 23, 2025, it seems scammers are hoping that some unsuspecting voters will fall for their schemes.

On Wednesday (Feb 19), the Elections Department (ELD) issued an advisory concerning a fake scam warning currently circulating on chat messaging platforms. The scam falsely claims that individuals’ names have been removed from the Register of Electors and offers them a link to click on, supposedly to restore their names.

However, if a person clicks on the link, they run the risk of losing all their savings to scammers, the ELD said.

The scam is particularly devious since the image used in the message is likely to have come from a screen grab of the voter services webpage of the ELD, the department said, noting that the same image was also circulated during the Presidential Election in 2023, as well as last year.

Those who receive such messages should not click on any links within them. Voters who wish to check their voting status should do so on ELD’s Voter Services page on the department’s official website (www.eld.gov.sg) or through the Singpass app.

Anyone unable to do so can call ELD’s hotline at 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353) or visit the nearest community centres and ServiceSG centres for assistance.

“While ELD may send emails with clickable links for members of the public to access ELD’s Voter Services webpage, these emails always come from email addresses ending with ‘@eld.gov.sg‘. All SMSes sent from the Singapore Government will also come only from the ‘gov.sg‘ Sender ID (all letters in lowercase),” the department added.

People with information regarding scams are encouraged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Those who would like to learn more about scams may visit www.scamalert.sg or call the AntiScam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

More information on how to stay vigilant and protect against scams and phishing attempts is available on the ELD website here.

Among the important reminders from the department are the following:

Telephone calls from ELD officers to you will not begin with a “+65” prefix. A call containing a “+” sign is likely to be an overseas call

Scammers may impersonate ELD officers or claim to be conducting a survey on ELD’s behalf asking for information. If in doubt, please contact us using the online feedback form available at https://www.eld.gov.sg/contact.html or call our hotline at 1800-2255-353 (local) and +65 6225 5353 (overseas)

People who would like to receive updates on election matters are encouraged to use ELD’s Telegram channel or follow us on Facebook. /TISG

