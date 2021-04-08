eijaz-khan-crashes-pavitra-punia’s-instagram-live,-says-his-‘mouth-is-watering’-for-kebabs-made-by-her

- Advertisement -

India — ‘Pavijaz’ fans were in for a treat as Eijaz Khan made a cameo of sorts during his girlfriend Pavitra Punia’s Instagram live on Tuesday. He dropped a sweet comment, reminding her to bring the galauti kebabs prepared by her for him, and said that his ‘mouth is watering’.

As Pavitra interacted with her fans, Eijaz wrote in, “Acha baby, sorry to disturb you but don’t forget to get the galauti kababs you made, mouth is watering.” A fan club captured the comment and posted it on Instagram. Eijaz shared it on Instagram stories along with the hashtag ‘turoolob’.

- Advertisement -

Eijaz and Pavitra fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. While she was quite open about being emotionally attached to him, he maintained that he could not be in a relationship with her. However, he realised his feelings for her after she was evicted from the show.

In a media interaction in February, Eijaz said that when he and Pavitra entered the Bigg Boss house as ‘competitors’, they had their eyes on the trophy. However, even as they got into intense fights, they began to understand each other well, he said.

“Yeh bhi hota raha ki hum jitne kareeb aate gaye, utne consciously hum phir se door apne aap ko karte gaye, kyunki hum game jeetne aaye the. Lekin I think ek time aaya jab inko bhi laga, ‘chhodo, game ek taraf,’ aur mujhe bhi aisa laga (The closer we came to each other, we consciously distanced ourselves from each other because we were there to win the show. But there came a time when both of us felt that the game is not more important than our relationship),” he added.

Eijaz and Pavitra often share mushy posts for each other. They have also expressed their desire to get married eventually.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg