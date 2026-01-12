// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 12, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ mudkung (for illustration purposes only)
Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Education platform publishes list of top 10 JCs in Singapore

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jan 12), the Singapore-based global education rankings platform Schoolbell.net published a ranking of the top Junior Colleges (JCs) in Singapore for 2026 based on 2025 Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-Level L1R5 net cut-off points.

JCs offer two-year A-Level or International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes that prepare secondary school graduates for university.

Broken down, L1 means an examinee’s best score in a first language, which is usually English. However, if they performed better in a higher mother tongue, this score is considered. Meanwhile, R5 stands for the student’s best five scores from other relevant subjects. The net score is their gross L1R5 score minus any bonus points.

Read related: MOE announces changes to junior college admission criteria from 2028, students to be assessed based on 5 O-Level subjects instead of 6

Put simply, a lower Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-Level cut-off point, in terms of the L1R5 net aggregate score, suggests higher academic selectivity.

The most commonly accepted score for admission to JCs is between 7 and 14 points, and the lowest score likely to be accepted is between 15 and 20 points. To get into the top JCs, a student should get between 4 and 7 points.

See also  Full circle? Amos Yee is out of prison in the US, may get sent back to SG

“Junior college selection is one of the most important academic decisions for Singaporean students. By using the latest and most transparent O-Level admission data, our 2026 JC rankings provide families with a clear benchmark of academic selectivity and institutional standing,” a spokesperson for schoolbell.net said.

In ranking the top junior colleges in Singapore, the JCs were evaluated based on the cut-off points for Arts A-Level, Science A-Level, and IB streams.

Here is Schoolbell.net’s ranking for 2026:

  1. Raffles Institution (Junior College)
    Arts A-Level: 5 | Science A-Level: 3
  2. Hwa Chong Institution (Junior College)
    Arts A-Level: 5 | Science A-Level: 4
  3. Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) (Junior College)
    IB: 5
  4. Eunoia Junior College
    Arts A-Level: 6 | Science A-Level: 5
  5. St. Joseph’s Institution (Junior College)
    IB: 6
  6. Nanyang Junior College
    Arts A-Level: 7 | Science A-Level: 5
  7. Victoria Junior College
    Arts A-Level: 8 | Science A-Level: 6
  8. (Tie)
    Dunman High School (Junior College),
    National Junior College,
    Temasek Junior College
    Arts A-Level: 8 | Science A-Level: 7
  9. (Tie)
    Anglo-Chinese Junior College,
    River Valley High School (Junior College)
    Arts A-Level: 9 | Science A-Level: 8
  10. St. Andrew’s Junior College
    Arts A-Level: 10 | Science A-Level: 9
See also  Netizen finds out that most SG Reddit users would allow their child to work after O-levels, not for the money but for learning life skills

Students and their parents who are interested in learning more may find out about Schoolbell.net’s rankings here. /TISG

Read also: ‘I’m not unfilial for thinking about my future’: SG woman who paid for everything after O levels asks if she’s wrong not to give her mom money

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Indonesia, the world’s unexpected coffee capital

INDONESIA: Indonesia has pulled off something remarkable—and it’s done...
Featured News

Fewer property agencies, more pressure: Rising costs and tighter rules drive industry consolidation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The property agency scene in the city-state is...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

HDB coffee shops can now opt out of budget meal initiative

SINGAPORE: Housing and Development Board (HDB) coffee shops can...

‘I don’t want to be a workaholic’: Singaporean employee says boss scolded them for leaving work on time

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee has sparked an online discussion...

‘S$10K Isn’t Enough’: Singapore Father Says Financial Anxiety Keeps Him Working Two Jobs

Is holding down two jobs the new normal? A...

Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //