Education comes first for actor Moses Chan’s family after moving to new home at S$17,000 monthly rent

Their new home is closer to Singapore International School

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@aimeechan_official)

Samantha Geh

HONG KONG – Actor Moses Chan and his family have officially moved into a stunning new home renting for HK$100,000 (S$17,000) a month.

8days.sg reported the actor’s wife Aimee (who is also an actress) shared that the main reason why they decided to move into a much larger (and luxurious) home is that she and her husband feel that their three kids are growing up quickly and need more room.

Moreover, their new home is much closer to the Singapore International School, which makes it more convenient for their kids to attend school on time.

Now that Chan and family have settled into their new home, the actress has been updating her Instagram with snippets of the home’s interior. From posting a picture of her husband with the seaside view in the background to spending family time in the living room.

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@aimeechan_official)

In 2018, The Star reported that the couple had moved to Hong Kong island from Tai Po district because their eldest kid had to travel so far to reach the Singapore International School.

Presently, it seems like their new home is in the same neighbourhood as the previous one where the rent was slightly lower at HK$70,000 (S$12,000) monthly.

On top of that, as 8days.sg pointed out, the price of Chan’s kids school fees varies by programme. For the Preparatory Years programme, its fee starts at HK$83,000 (S$14,400) a year and for the Diploma Programme Years 1 and 2 at HK$198,800 (S$34,400) a year.

On top of the fees are extra charges for their application fee of HK$2,500 (S$433) and an entrance fee of HK$13,000 (S$2,300) – but that’s not all.

There’s also a Personal Debenture/ Corporate Debenture, which funds the school’s running cost for HK$200,000 (S$34,700). The Personal Debenture can be claimed when the student leaves or transferred to a sibling.

It’s clear that the Chan couple want nothing less than the best quality education for their kids.

Fun fact: The Singapore International School is the go-to option among celebrity parents.  It sounds like an elite school for high profile students and popular alumni. For instance, Vickie Zhao’s daughter April, Simon Yam’s daughter Ella, Benz Hui’s daughter Charmaine, and more have enrolled their children at the institution.

 

