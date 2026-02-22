Early contract termination: Employer faces full repatriation costs after helper seeks return home 11 months into Singapore employment

SINGAPORE: When a helper-employer work contract ends early, both sides feel the strain, as was the case when one employer took to Facebook after her Indonesian helper asked to return home. The helper had worked in Singapore for 11 months. She now said she missed her child and wanted to go back.

The employer felt caught off guard. She had paid agency fees, cleared the helper’s loan, and handled the paperwork. She also paid extra for a six-month replacement clause. That window has passed. Now, she faces repatriation costs and the loss of September’s salary, which has already been transferred to the helper.

Several members in the Facebook group “MDW in Singapore” said this is part of hiring a foreign domestic worker. Some pointed out that no law requires compensation if a helper leaves early.

Others warned that forcing someone to stay could create bigger problems. A few urged the employer to speak to her helper calmly and see if a middle ground could be found. One common view was: Hiring a helper always carries a risk. If things do not work out, the employer bears the cost.

The employer’s main concern was money. She asked if the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) or the agency would compensate her. Commenters said no, and under current rules, employers must pay for the helper’s airfare and related travel costs if the contract ends. The work permit must be cancelled within a week of the last working day, and the helper must leave within two weeks.

MOM regulations state that a helper who terminates her contract early must either give notice or compensation in lieu of notice, but this also depends on her situation. Employers should be flexible if the worker is unable to pay or has an urgent matter to attend to. That means, it could be a shorter notice period, or waiving part of the salary. This is where expectation and reality frequently collide.

On paper, a two-year contract looks firm. In practice, it rests on trust and emotion. Many helpers leave young children behind. Homesickness builds slowly. Video calls help, but they do not replace being there. Eleven months can feel much longer when you are counting days away from your child.

Employers also plan around that contract. They budget agency fees, levy payments, and dollar costs tied to hiring. They arrange childcare and work schedules based on having help at home. When a helper leaves early, it disrupts daily life and finances.

Some group members suggested practical steps, such as that the employer could negotiate their helper’s concerns. Maybe offer more rest days. Maybe adjust workload. Perhaps agree to a short-term extension while finding a replacement. Others cited the existence of the Advance Placement Scheme, which permits employers to employ a transfer helper already in Singapore, thereby saving on waiting time.

However, not every such case can be overcome so easily. This particular case underscores an uncomfortable truth about domestic work in Singapore. The relationship is professional, yet it can be deeply personal. When one or both parties feel stuck and unheard, the contract cannot hold things together on its own.

There is also no insurance for emotional strain. For employers, the lesson is hard as hiring a helper involves financial risk. For helpers, leaving early can mean strained ties with agencies and fewer future job options. Both sides operate within a structure shaped by policy and by human limits.

The dominant question is, when life pulls someone home, can a contract really stand in the way? In most cases, it does not. The law provides a framework. Compassion often fills the gaps.

This case was first reported by The Independent Singapore on Sept 23, 2024. Read details: Maid says she wants to go back to Indonesia after 11 months in SG “because she misses her child” but her employer says the request is unfair