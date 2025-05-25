Dynasty or Democracy? Nurul Izzah’s Comeback Sparks Uproar in PKR as Rafizi Cries Foul

- Advertisement -

Anwar Ibrahim is renowned for his out-of-the-box thinking, which has kept him politically resilient in Malaysia despite the many formidable challenges he has faced throughout his career.

His political journey took a dramatic turn in 1998, when he was abruptly dismissed from his post and subsequently jailed. This shocking episode ignited the Reformasi movement—a grassroots push for political reform—that steadily gained momentum and ultimately contributed to the downfall of Barisan Nasional in the historic 2018 general election.

Despite decades of political turbulence, betrayals, and backstabbing—common features of Malaysia’s political landscape—Anwar remained a central figure. His persistence was rewarded in 2022 when he finally ascended to the prime ministership.

However, controversy continues to follow him. Within his own party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Anwar is now facing accusations of employing the very same political maneuvers he once condemned. Critics allege that he manipulated internal party dynamics to pave the way for his daughter to defeat the most serious challenger to his leadership, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli—positioning her as his political heir apparent.

- Advertisement -

Yet, unlike past instances where his strategic moves garnered public support, this time, his actions within the party are not resonating with the electorate. This disconnect has cast a shadow over PKR and the broader Pakatan Harapan coalition, which now governs in an uneasy alliance with Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Barisan Nasional.

To fully grasp the challenges Nurul Izzah faces in the months and years leading up to the next general election, it’s important to consider the warnings Rafizi Ramli raised during his Hiruk campaign ahead of the recent party elections—an election he ultimately lost to Nurul.

The country now watches closely to see whether Rafizi will follow through on his threat to resign from his ministerial post in Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet following his defeat. His campaign had drawn massive crowds and strong support both online and at town hall meetings—support that Nurul currently lacks. Her political capital diminished significantly after she stepped away from active politics following her marriage to a Chinese-Malaysian analyst and her unexpected loss in the 2022 general election for the Permatang Pauh seat, a long-time family stronghold in Penang.

In the lead-up to the recent party elections, Nurul Izzah made a sudden return to the political scene. She reclaimed her title as the “Reformasi Princess” and mounted a challenge for the party’s deputy presidency, directly opposing Rafizi. Undeterred by accusations of nepotism and allegations of attempting to establish a political dynasty—given that her mother is an MP and her father is the sitting Prime Minister—Nurul pressed forward with her campaign.

- Advertisement -

However, Rafizi has accused her of aligning with entrenched party “cartels”—groups allegedly involved in money politics—who he claims manipulate internal elections by sidelining competent candidates and consolidating control within the party machinery.

Nurul Izzah will have to live with the accusations, especially as videos have surfaced showing individuals who voted for her allegedly spending money or making statements suggesting they were acting on instructions from Anwar. These videos imply that funds—reportedly sent by billionaires to the Prime Minister—were used during the party elections but were not officially recorded as campaign expenses.

But not everything is cloudy for Nurul.

A PAS leader in Kelantan, the bedrock of the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia or PAS, described the upcoming general election as an unpredictable battleground, warning that a united PH-BN coalition could lead to PAS losing up to 15 state assembly seats in Kelantan, excluding already vulnerable areas. He urged PAS to move beyond rhetoric, stay organized, and engage with the public to avoid defeat.

- Advertisement -

He urged PAS’s Muslimat (women’s wing) and supporters to prepare diligently for the 16th general election, stressing the need for proactive leadership to counter the PH-BN coalition. He cautioned against complacency, likening it to the hare that starts strong but fails in the race, emphasizing this as a real lesson, not a scare tactic.

He highlighted Nurul Izzah Anwar’s election as PKR deputy president as a significant challenge, particularly for Muslim women, viewing it as a strategic political move with national implications. Mohd Amar noted the influential appeal of women in politics, especially among the majority female voters, warning that without vigilance, this could reshape the country’s political landscape.

Despite significant backlash from PKR supporters on social media over Rafizi Ramli’s ousting from party leadership, a key advantage for PKR and the PH coalition is their current position in power. Anwar Ibrahim hopes the new leadership, particularly Nurul Izzah Anwar, will generate fresh momentum for both the party and the coalition. With time being limited, there is optimism that Nurul Izzah will leverage her charisma to unite the party, rally supporters, and mobilize voters, positioning herself as a strong candidate for Malaysia’s first female Prime Minister.