Dwayne Johnson breaks open his front gate

Dwayne Johnson tore down his driveway gate when it would not open recently. He joked, “Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there.” Last Friday, the 48-year-old former WWE star shared on Instagram that he ripped off his driveway gate with his bare hands so he could get to work, showing the aftermath to his followers.

“Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work,” began the caption. “We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

He then said that he contacted technicians to help but they were unable to arrive for another 45 minutes and Johnson had not enough time. “By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day,” Johnson explained. “So I did what I had to do.”

Johnson then “pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off” all by himself and he “tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

“My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ 🤣,” he added.

Johnson’s followers had a field day in his comment section including Reynolds, 43 who jokingly told The Rock: “The gate opened the OTHER way.” Johnson uploaded the follow up to the gate destruction, sharing clips of the aftermath and the crew repairing the mess. The Jumanji star joked that it was not abnormal and that “we’ve all been there.”

“Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene,” he wrote. “The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass.”

“… Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t,” he added. “There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction.”

“Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there,” added Johnson.

Both Johnson and Reynolds are currently working on a Netflix action movie titled Red Notice together. After recovering from the coronavirus, Johnson resumed working on the production. Reynolds recently uploaded photos of himself getting a COVID-19 test before going to the set.

“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” he captioned a pair of photos from before, during and after the nasal swab.

“No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” Reynolds quipped, showing off his trademark sense of humour.