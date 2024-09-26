SINGAPORE: Getting to places got more difficult for thousands of commuters this week due to the East-West line disruption that occurred around 9:30 am on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Following the disruption, train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations were still unavailable as of Thursday afternoon.

SMRT explained on its Facebook account that a KHI train in service for more than 35 years encountered a fault and emitted smoke while en route to the Ulu Pandan Depot.

This resulted in damage to the power cable and caused a power trip, which meant a halt to train services between the Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.

Shuttle train and bus services were provided to help commuters out.

A local Reddit user also posted a screen grab of a post from SMRT with alternative routes for stranded commuters.

“If you are heading towards #Jurong East, take NSL (Red line) at #City Hall or TEL (Brown line) at #Outram Park,” the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

“This is the detour they’re telling everyone to take,” wrote u/FalseAgent.

Other Reddit users helpfully offered suggestions that would, hopefully, shorten the post author’s ride.

One advised them to transfer at Newton or Stevens to the Downtown Line, alight at King Albert Park or Beauty World, and take the bus from there.

Another suggested changing to buses at Beauty World Exit C as four bus services — 41, 66, 157, and 174 — go towards Jurong from there.

Commuters headed west, such as those going to Boon Lay, could take bus no. 157 or 174, which go via Bukit Batok. While bus no. 154 goes via Clementi, traffic was likely to be heavier due to bridging buses.

A Reddit user also suggested taking bus no. 180 to Bukit Panjang and changing to the Downtown Line during off-peak hours as an alternative.

Those who live near Teban can take bus no. 176 from Haw Par Villa, suggested another.

A commenter, however, lamented that they needed to “gear up for that almost 1.5 hr bus ride from City Hall to Boon Lay after work”.

Another criticized the SMRT recommendation, writing, “Clearly, the person who made this recommendation does not take public transport.”

Many agreed, however, that Grab and taxi drivers had a good day for earnings yesterday. /TISG

