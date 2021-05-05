Home News Drunk man sound asleep on MRT train floor

Drunk man sound asleep on MRT train floor

Neat even in a stupor

Photo: screengrab/Whatsapp

Phuong Le Ha


Singapore – A drunk man passed out on the floor of an MRT train with one foot on the priority seat.

He was seen in a drunken stupor when he entered the MRT cabin holding his belongings.

After a few seconds, he slowly lay back on the floor, put one foot on the seat in front of him, and fell sound asleep.

The moment of his inebriation was captured and sent in a Whatsapp group.

One member of the chat group complimented the man for placing his shoes neatly next to him and his bag at the corner of the cabin despite being in a stupor.

Guilt-free as his action may seem, it is an offence to be drunk at public places in Singapore.

According to Section 14 of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act,  when it is reasonable to believe that a person’s behaviour, speech, coordination, and balance are affected due to the consumption of alcoholic beverages, the penalty is up to one month in prison, a fine of up to S$1,000 or both for a first-time offender.

If a person appears in a public place or trespasses into another property to cause trouble with any other person, that is also an offence. The punishment: Up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$1,000, or both.

FB screengrab/My Grandfather’s Road

Last year, a 51-year-old man was arrested for being drunk at a public place and insulting the Yishun MRT staff when they reminded him to put on a mask.

Under section 14(2)(b) of the Liquor Control Act, the penalty for using abusive language against a public servant, is an up-to- S$1,000 fine, less than six months in jail, or both.

If an individual repeats such misconduct, he or she can be fined up to S$2,000, imprisoned for less than six months, or both.

