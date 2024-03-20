Business & Economy

Drug trade and Facebook’s alleged role probed by U.S. prosecutors

ByJara Carballo

March 20, 2024
drug-trade-and-facebook’s-alleged-role-probed-by-us.-prosecutors

A new twist in the ongoing saga of social media regulation has emerged as U.S. prosecutors delve into whether Meta, the parent company of Facebook, knowingly facilitated and profited from the illegal drug trade.

Meta: Potential involvement in drug trade

According to sources and documents cited by the Wall Street Journal, authorities in Virginia are probing Meta’s platforms for potential involvement in drug sales.

The investigation, which has been ongoing for some time, saw prosecutors issuing subpoenas and conducting inquiries through a criminal grand jury. Their focus? Uncovering evidence of drug-related content or transactions flourishing within Meta’s online realms. Notably, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also joined forces in this pursuit of justice.

While investigations of this nature don’t always result in charges, the seriousness of the matter is not lost on Meta. A company spokesperson emphasized their staunch policies against illicit activities, stating, “The sale of illicit drugs is against our policies and we work to find and remove this content from our services.” Moreover, Meta asserts its proactive cooperation with law enforcement to combat the distribution of illegal substances.

Why the silence?

However, the prosecutors’ office and the FDA remained tight-lipped when approached by the WSJ for comment. Similarly, inquiries from Reuters to Meta, the FDA, and the Virginia Attorney General’s office yielded no immediate responses.

In an interesting turn of events, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, revealed on social media platform X that the company has forged partnerships with prominent entities like the U.S. State Department, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and Snapchat. Together, they aim to disrupt the online sale of synthetic drugs and educate users about associated risks.

As the investigation unfolds, the spotlight intensifies on the responsibility of tech giants in policing illicit activities within their digital domains.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The game-changing phone call that could ‘make or break’ Willis

The post Drug trade and Facebook’s alleged role probed by U.S. prosecutors appeared first on The Independent News.

ByJara Carballo

Related Post

Business & Economy Featured News

Malaysian ringgit may soon “hit 3.00 or even 2.90” against the Singapore dollar, says 1M65 SG technopreneur Loo Cheng Chuan

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

China’s Gen Z ditches luxury for ‘dupe economy’ as growth prospects dim

September 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

Singapore 6-Month T-bill yield drops to lowest level since 2022 amid US rate cuts, with analyst expecting further decline to 2.5% by mid-2025

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Relationships

“My parents call me useless for not earning S$10K/month despite giving them allowance, expensive gifts and yearly overseas trips”

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer sent her on a surprise long holiday but, at the end of it, they tell her not to come back as they found a new helper

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Featured News Lifestyle

“Would you quit if your boss yells at you in a meeting?” — Employee asks after getting yelled at, says, “It’s the worst company I’ve worked in”

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Visionary ventures: How 3 friends defy the pandemic odds to launch their “Heylens” contact lens brand and made it work in Singapore

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.