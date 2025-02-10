MALAYSIA: For foreigners travelling in Malaysia, either for work or tourism, the question of whether they can drive using their home country’s driving license or need to convert it to a Malaysian often arises. An article by SAYS clarifies the requirements and procedures for foreign nationals wishing to drive legally in Malaysia.

Foreign driving license conversion – who is eligible?

Malaysia allows certain foreign nationals to convert their driving licenses to Malaysian ones under specific categories. These categories include:

Malaysians with a Foreign Driving License – Regardless of the country.

Foreign Nationals Married to Malaysians – They are eligible for conversion.

Diplomatic Cardholders and Embassy Staff – Holders of diplomatic cards can convert their licenses.

Participants in the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Programme – Participants can convert a full driver’s license into a Malaysian probationary ‘P’ license.

If you do not fall under one of these categories, you must obtain a Malaysian driving license, which requires enrolling in a registered driving school.

Driving license requirements for ASEAN countries

For nationals of ASEAN countries, the situation is more straightforward. Under the Agreement on the Recognition of Domestic Driving Licenses signed on July 9, 1985, citizens of ASEAN countries can drive in Malaysia using their domestic driving licenses without any additional documents. This agreement allows the free movement of drivers within ASEAN countries, provided that their driving licenses are issued in English, which all ASEAN countries ensure.

Non-ASEAN nationals and international driving permits

Foreign nationals from non-ASEAN countries are governed by the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic (1949) and the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic (1968). According to these agreements, citizens from over 120 signatory countries are permitted to drive in Malaysia with their domestic driving licenses, but they must also carry an International Driving Permit (IDP).

Countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong fall under this category. For Indian nationals, an IDP can be obtained from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India before travelling to Malaysia. Similarly, nationals from other non-ASEAN countries are required to apply for an IDP before their visit. The IDP is typically valid for one year from the date of issuance.

However, there’s an exception for Maldivian nationals, who are exempt from the IDP requirement due to a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) between Malaysia and the Maldives, allowing citizens of both countries to drive freely in each other’s territories.

Converting a foreign license to a Malaysian one

For those eligible to convert their foreign driving licenses, the process takes about 30 working days. Conversion is available only at JPJ state offices, not branches, and requires specific documentation and steps.

The fees vary based on the country of origin. In some cases, the conversion can be done immediately. However, for others, applicants must go through a driver education program, which includes a six-hour class and a computer test. If no classes are required, the conversion fee is only RM20.

It’s important to note that only those falling under the ASEAN, Geneva/Vienna or MRA with the Maldives agreements can drive in Malaysia with their domestic license. Anyone outside these agreements must apply for a Malaysian driving license by attending a registered driving school, which typically costs between RM700 and RM3,000. The process involves both theoretical and practical exams, and it can be completed in a couple of months.

Before hitting the road

Malaysia has clear guidelines for foreign nationals wishing to drive within the country. Whether you’re from an ASEAN nation, a non-ASEAN country, or fall under one of the special conversion categories, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the rules before hitting the road. If you’re ineligible for a direct license conversion, enrolling in a driving school is the way to go. Always check with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for any updates or changes to the regulations.