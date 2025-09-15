Drivers believe that it is better to offer more weekend classes instead of special priority to Class 4 licence applicants

SINGAPORE: Police recently said that citizens, permanent residents, and work permit holders will be given priority to enrol in the Class 4 heavy vehicle driving course programme. Those who qualify will know their course dates in November. Priority for work pass holders depends on the job they report to the Ministry of Manpower by October.

The Class 4 driving licence will help people get jobs that pay well in fields like transportation, logistics, and public services.

However, some of the heavy vehicle drivers believe that instead of being given priority access, it would be better if the authorities held more weekend classes to reduce the waiting time for training.

What is happening in driving centres?

A reporter from Lianhe Zaobao went to the Singapore Safety Driving Centre to see the process of getting a licence. This driving centre is the only place in Singapore that offers Class 4 driving courses with 13 students per class, of whom 80% are migrant workers. The driving centre website shows that there are seven Class 4 driving lessons on weekdays and only five on weekends.

At the centre, the reporter witnessed a few students waiting in the lobby on the first floor, while the registration on the third floor was busy — there was a line at the number-collection counter that was about 10 metres long.

Some of the migrant workers were interviewed about their experiences. One migrant worker shared that he holds a Class 3 driver’s licence and drives a light lorry for a construction company. He applied for the Class 4 driver’s licence course as early as August last year, but only secured his first lesson on Sep 6 this year.

“Many people in the class are full-time drivers like me. I think instead of giving us priority to enrol in the course, they should offer more classes on weekends,” the worker declared.

Another worker shared that after applying for a driver’s license in June, he found out that all the weekend classes were fully booked. He said that he doesn’t know if he can get his licence this year.

Last year, many migrant workers lined up early to apply for Class 4 driver’s licences. The line was so long it stretched outside the building. Some also tried to cut in line, and the police had to be called.

The situation was reported to be a bit better after a few days, but many migrant workers were waiting in line as early as 8 a.m. The counter manager did not say anything about the situation, and the police and Ministry of Manpower did not give any official statements.