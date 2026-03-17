Driver who inhaled ‘zombie smoke bombs’ arrested for driving the wrong way in traffic

SINGAPORE: Believed to have inhaled ‘zombie smoke bombs,’ a van driver veered across traffic lanes, came to a stop, and faced immediate arrest by the police officers.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 52-year-old driver stated that he saw a white van parked at an intersection in Tampines Avenue, surrounded by several police cars.

When the driver went to check what had happened, he found out that the police cars were blocking the vehicle from the front and back. He also saw that there was a man sitting in the back of the car, and the officers were questioning him. Further observation showed there were no signs of collision on the van, but there was a cardboard box inside.

When the reporters arrived at the scene, the driver had been taken away, and several officers were maintaining order and directing the traffic.

What happened?

According to the police, they confirmed a report that a 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of hallucinogenic substances. Furthermore, officers seized two e-cigarettes and five cartridges.

The case related to e-cigarette offenses have been transferred to the Health Sciences Authority, and is still under investigation.

Other related news

In similar news, there was a report where a woman who was driving with her husband accidentally entered the motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint.

When questioned, the husband, who was reeking of alcohol, acted recklessly. He then grabbed the sergeant’s shoulder, pulled him, and pushed him onto the road.

Read more about the news story here.