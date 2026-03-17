// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
26.4 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Driver who inhaled ‘zombie smoke bombs’ arrested for driving the wrong way in traffic

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Believed to have inhaled ‘zombie smoke bombs,’ a van driver veered across traffic lanes, came to a stop, and faced immediate arrest by the police officers.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 52-year-old driver stated that he saw a white van parked at an intersection in Tampines Avenue, surrounded by several police cars.

When the driver went to check what had happened, he found out that the police cars were blocking the vehicle from the front and back. He also saw that there was a man sitting in the back of the car, and the officers were questioning him. Further observation showed there were no signs of collision on the van, but there was a cardboard box inside.

When the reporters arrived at the scene, the driver had been taken away, and several officers were maintaining order and directing the traffic.

What happened?

According to the police, they confirmed a report that a 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of hallucinogenic substances. Furthermore,  officers seized two e-cigarettes and five cartridges.

See also  Honda driver tampers with CCTV camera and removes carpark gantry arm to avoid parking fees at Parklane Mall

The case related to e-cigarette offenses have been transferred to the Health Sciences Authority, and is still under investigation.

Other related news

In similar news, there was a report where a woman who was driving with her husband accidentally entered the motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint.

When questioned, the husband, who was reeking of alcohol, acted recklessly. He then grabbed the sergeant’s shoulder, pulled him, and pushed him onto the road.

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia This Week

Israeli PM posts video to quash rumours of his death, but some insist it’s still AI

Reaction piece to video put out by Netanyahu after rumours spread of his death
Jobs

Gen-Z employee shares she was fired over a task that was assigned to her while she was on leave: ‘I feel unfairly treated’

SINGAPORE: Gen-Z employees are known for putting their work-life balance first, but that’s made them something of a target in workplaces still run by the older generation. They’re being labeled “...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Maid seeks advice after employers made her work at relatives’ house overseas and took loans from her

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has turned to the internet for advice after her employers not only asked her to do housework at their relatives' home during an overseas trip but also borrowed money fr...

‘Listen to authorities before taking action:’ SG travellers share tips online amid Middle East flight disruptions; some airlines gradually resume routes

SINGAPORE: Amid ongoing flight disruptions in the Middle East, some Singaporean travellers have turned to online forums to share information and advice on how fellow locals might be able to make th...

Singapore mental health experts warn of rising cases tied to over-reliance on AI chatbots for emotional support

More people in Singapore suffer worsen mental health from relying too much on AI chatbots for emotional comfort

‘Some seniors can’t even walk to the doctor’: Charity seeks help to keep transport vans running

These vans are fueled by community love, and they cannot run on empty. The Sian Chay Special Task Force seeks help to sponsor a ride and change a life.

Business

Gen-Z employee shares she was fired over a task that was assigned to her while she was on leave: ‘I feel unfairly treated’

SINGAPORE: Gen-Z employees are known for putting their work-life balance first, but that’s made them something of a target in workplaces still run by the older generation. They’re being labeled “...

Verbally abusive bosses may think they’re helping the company, but workers say it kills morale

SINGAPORE: There are countless studies showing that verbal abuse and toxic behaviour hurt employees and eventually hurt the company too. Yet somehow, plenty of bosses are still yelling, insulting,...

Worker says manager refused to let him leave on time to pick up his child

The story highlights the growing frustration among working parents who struggle to balance career responsibilities with family life due to rigid workplace cultures and unsympathetic, ununderstandin...

It’s all good vibes until you run out of money, is there a bright side to unemployment?

This story matters because it reflects the growing frustration and burnout many workers feel today, especially in fast-paced economies like Singapore. By highlighting online conversations about une...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //