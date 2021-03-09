Dripping laundry from upstairs neighbour remains an issue

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The issue of dripping clothes put out to dry from an upstairs flat continues to be a problem. A recent post on social media highlighted how common it is.

On Monday (March 8), a member of the public, Kent Liew, took to Facebook to share his upstairs neighbour’s habit of leaving dripping laundry to dry.

“Hello aunty, we have approached you many times, but still, the same thing happens. So, you leave me no choice but to forward this video to the town council,” wrote Mr Liew.

He attached a video of the unit above him with garments hanging on two poles, still dripping wet.

With over 290 comments to date, members from the online community sympathised with Mr Kent, noting they have experienced similar behaviour from their neighbours.

“It’s pointless. But it’s best that you email to all respective authorities, town council, property manager, all the MP (Member of Parliament), HDB (Housing and Development Board), and NEA (National Environment Agency),” advised Facebook user Irma AshBurn.

“That’s what I did. With email, we have proof for future reference. I face it weekly, too,” said the netizen. She added that they have been facing the same situation for five years, causing them to keep their windows closed at all times.

Facebook user Christina said she also tried sending video evidence to the town council. “What did they do? Just put a poster at the lift.”

Others noted that the absence of a washing machine was not a good excuse for such behaviour. “You should squeeze out as much water before hanging it out to dry. We are living in HDB; we have neighbours above and below us,” added Facebook user Astro Roosevelt.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Kent for any update about submitting the issue to the town council./TISG

