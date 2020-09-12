DPM Heng: Do join initiative for seniors as part of East Coast plan

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In an online invitation to residents to attend the launch of a new initiative which will be held via Facebook live on Sunday (Sept 13), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat touched on a few aspects covered by his East Coast plan.

In my walkabouts, I met long-time residents who have been living in Bedok since it became a ‘New Town’ in the 1970s…. Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Thursday, 10 September 2020

In the recent General Election, Mr Heng led a team of four other People’s Action Party candidates against a team from the Workers’ Party in the contest for East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC). In the close fight, the PAP team received 53.41 per cent of the vote, against 46.59 per cent for the WP team.

Along the road to victory, Mr Heng’s Nomination Day speech made quite the impression on Singaporeans, when he repeatedly mentioned “East Coast” and that the PAP had a “plan”.

After announcing that the PAP “has a plan” for the GRC, he attempted to expound on it, saying: “For our East Coast residents, the — we also have a plan for the East Coast. We have a East Coast — Singapore — we have a together, an East Coast plan. We care, at East Coast. So we look forward to working closely together with our residents, to enable the East Coast and the whole of Singapore to emerge from this stronger.”

However, Singaporeans do not need to keep wondering any more, as on Thursday (Sept 10), Mr Heng had more on the East Coast plan.

Announcing an initiative for senior residents, he invited the elderly as well as others who work with the elderly and those who want to make East Coast more conducive to the elderly to attend the online launch of the East Coast Silver Blueprint.

“In East Coast, 2 in 5 residents are above age 50,” wrote Mr Heng. “As we age as a community, we must continue to help our seniors age well and continue to lead meaningful lives. Building a caring East Coast is one of the key priorities of the East Coast Action Plan.”

The launch is set to take place on Facebook live, via the East Coast Buzz Facebook page, on Sunday (Sept 13), from 10 to 11.30 am.

Mr Heng will be joined in the online event by his East Coast GRC team MPs Dr Maliki Osman, Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan. /TISG