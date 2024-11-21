SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong underscored the crucial role of innovation in the agri-food sector for ensuring food security and sustainability in Asia during his speech at the welcome reception of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week on Nov 18 at Monti at 1-Pavilion.

DPM Gan also noted that Asia’s reliance on food imports makes it essential to protect food production capabilities, especially in the face of climate change challenges.

“Today, about 60% of the world’s population lives in Asia, and that number is expected to grow from 4.8 billion to 5.3 billion by 2050. Our food needs will grow in tandem,” said DPM Gan, who also stressed that as innovation continues to advance, it’s vital to have a regulatory environment that is pragmatic, balanced, and forward-thinking.

DPM Gan added that innovation is crucial for increasing Asia’s food production and mitigating the impact of climate change on crop yields. He highlighted the success of precision irrigation and climate-smart agriculture in Vietnam, which boosted rice yields by 15% and reduced water usage by 25%.

“Here in Singapore, we also want to drive innovation in the agri-food sector to strengthen our food security. We also want to diversify our food supplies, in terms of our sources of supply, as well as our food types, such as various protein and fibre options, as well as forms, such as chilled or frozen food,” shared DPM Gan.

He added, “At the same time, we must continue to invest in local food production to give us an added layer of resilience, in the event of overseas supply disruptions.”

DPM Gan also announced that over $40 million will be awarded to 12 promising initiatives under the second phase of the Singapore Food Story R&D Programme, in addition to the $144 million awarded in the first phase. These initiatives aim to accelerate food innovation in urban agriculture, aquaculture, future foods and food safety.

“With pressing challenges like climate change and geopolitical developments, which could lead to global food supply chain disruptions, the future of food security relies heavily on innovative R&D. These awarded projects have demonstrated ingenuity and practical potential, and I look forward to positive outcomes which moves us closer to a resilient, sustainable and thriving agri-tech ecosystem,” expressed Mr Damian Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Food Agency.

The projects were selected through the “Seed Grant” that supports early-stage R&D, “Research Translation Grant” that supports translational R&D focused on demonstrating commercialisation potential, and “Future Foods Grant” that focuses on cost reduction and process improvement.

Of the projects that have been awarded, two were under “Seed Grant”, five under “Research Translation Grant” and four under the “Future Foods Grant.”

According to DPM Gan, one of the projects which will be awarded the “Seed Grant” is led by a team from the National University of Singapore, which aims to develop a genome editing platform.

Dr Andy Tay, Presidential Young Professor at the National University of Singapore, is one of the winners under the “Seed Grant”, and his research proposal focused on developing precision genetic tools to produce more vegetables indoors.

“My lab is proud to support Singapore in shaping our food story by harnessing the power of nanotechnology to engineer plants that grow faster and are more resistant to climate change,” said Dr Tay.

The Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2024 (AFTEA) was also held during the Singapore International Agri-Food Week and it was officially opened by Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower & Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on Nov 19 at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre.