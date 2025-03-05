SINGAPORE: In an evolving society, the decision to remain childless is becoming more common among married women in Singapore, with many citing personal fulfilment and lifestyle choices over traditional family expectations. According to a recent report from The Straits Times, as societal norms shift, this trend raises questions about the future of family structures and the nation’s low fertility rate.

Personal choices and the desire for freedom

Ms Tan, a 49-year-old professional, has long known that having children wasn’t for her. “Having a child is a huge responsibility, and I don’t want to be responsible for another life and how they turn out,” she explained. Instead, she cherishes her independence, enjoying the freedom to travel and volunteer for causes close to her heart. Like many others, Ms Tan values the flexibility to live life on her own terms without the added responsibilities of raising children.

In 2024, the Department of Statistics revealed that 15% of ever-married women aged 40-49 are childless, a significant increase from just 7.1% in 2004. This growing number reflects a broader cultural shift, where personal autonomy and lifestyle preferences play a greater role in decisions about parenthood.

Marriage decoupled from parenthood

Historically, marriage was closely linked to the expectation of having children, as it was seen as a means of continuing the family line. However, as societal attitudes evolve, the expectation of parenthood is no longer as strong. Professor Jean Yeung from the A*Star Institute for Human Development and Potential notes that this marks a “significant societal transformation,” with more couples choosing companionship and mutual support over traditional family roles. Today, many married couples are opting for a “double income, no kids” lifestyle, focusing on their careers, hobbies, and personal goals.

Economic pressures and the struggles of childbearing

While many couples are embracing a child-free life, others desire children but face significant hurdles. Mr Tan, a 36-year-old professional, and his wife initially dreamed of having three children. However, after discovering fertility issues, they turned to IVF treatment, spending around S$35,000 on three cycles without success. The emotional toll has been heavy, with Mr Tan struggling with guilt and self-esteem issues. Despite the setbacks, they plan to try again, hoping for a breakthrough in the future.

For many couples like Mr Tan, the financial and emotional costs of IVF treatments pose a major barrier to expanding their families. This highlights a growing need for more accessible fertility support, particularly in the context of Singapore’s low birth rates.

Government support and the changing landscape of family life

In response to declining birth rates, the Singaporean government offers additional financial support for families, including up to $16,000 for each third and subsequent child born under the new Large Families Scheme. Despite these efforts, the nation’s total fertility rate remains one of the lowest globally, stagnating at 0.97 in 2024.

As the trend of childlessness continues to rise, experts suggest that Singapore will need to adapt to changing family dynamics. Senior research fellow Kalpana Vignehsa from the Institute of Policy Studies suggests that higher immigration or reliance on artificial intelligence might be necessary to address the effects of a shrinking workforce.

While the government pushes for higher birth rates, many Singaporeans are redefining what family and marriage mean in today’s society.