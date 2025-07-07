Double-decker bus accident was caused by pedestrian throwing bottle at bus window: SMRT

SINGAPORE: SMRT has revealed that the accident involving a double-decker bus on Saturday evening (5 July) was caused by a member of public who threw a bottle at the bus, shattering a window of the upper deck. A 57-year-old woman was injured and sent to the hospital.

The incident took place at around 6:45pm. According to SMRT, the bus operating on service 190 was heading through Orchard when a bottle was hurled at it by an unknown individual. The impact left a gaping hole in one of the upper deck windows, sending shards of glass into the passenger compartment.

The bus driver brought the vehicle to a safe stop and immediately checked on the well-being of those on board. SMRT said all passengers were later transferred to another bus so they could continue their journey.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched emergency responders to the scene after receiving a call for assistance. The injured passenger, who was conscious, was conveyed to Raffles Hospital for treatment.

The police confirmed they were alerted to the incident at about 6:50pm. Investigations are ongoing.

Photos circulating on social media platform Xiaohongshu showed the damage to the bus window, with shattered glass littering the upper deck. Police officers, SCDF personnel, and the bus driver could be seen attending to the situation.