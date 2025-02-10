MALAYSIA: When a young man graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Biodiversity from the prestigious Universiti Malaya (UM), he envisioned a career dedicated to environmental conservation. However, reality had other plans.

Like many fresh graduates, he faced a frustrating paradox: employers sought experience, yet entry-level roles remained out of reach without prior work exposure. Rejection after rejection threatened to dampen his spirit, but instead of surrendering to discouragement, he chose an unconventional path: becoming a food delivery rider.

What began as a temporary solution soon became an eye-opening journey of resilience, flexibility, and personal growth.

Lessons from the road

Becoming a delivery rider was not just about making ends meet. The gig economy offered him more than just financial independence; it provided valuable lessons in perseverance and adaptability.

With the ability to set his hours, he could attend job interviews while earning an income. According to The Rakyat Post, he made RM100 to RM200 (S$30 to S$60) on busy days, braving the scorching sun and torrential rain. The physical and mental demands of the job toughened his resolve, teaching him time management, financial discipline, and patience.

However, the most significant impact came from sharing his journey online. Through TikTok (@oliverwentworth), he offered candid insights into life as a graduate-turned-delivery rider. His authenticity resonated with thousands, shattering stereotypes and proving that dignity exists in all forms of honest work.

Finding opportunities in unexpected places

Despite his current detour, he never lost sight of his passion for environmental conservation. Instead of waiting for the perfect opportunity, he took matters into his own hands by enrolling in online courses, expanding his knowledge, and networking within the industry.

His message to fellow graduates navigating the same struggles? Don’t let societal expectations define your journey. As Malaysia’s job market continues to evolve, his story is a powerful reminder that the gig economy is not a dead end but a valuable stepping stone. For many young professionals facing the qualification-experience paradox, it provides a way to stay financially afloat while honing crucial life skills.

For him, food delivery was not just about bringing meals to doorsteps but delivering on his dreams, one ride at a time. His resilience proves that success is not always about where you start but how you adapt and keep moving forward.

Featured image by AFP (for illustration purposes only)