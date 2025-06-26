‘Don’t call it a Grand Slam!’ — French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic expresses frustration over US Open’s new mixed doubles format

French tennis star Kristina Mladenovic admitted that she is not happy with the new mixed doubles format for this season’s US Open. She has decided not to participate and stated that the changes are “problematic”.

Based on the changes, the mixed doubles event will no longer be part of the usual two-week Grand Slam schedule. Instead, the mixed doubles will now be featured during the US Open Fan Week, while other doubles events take place alongside the singles matches.

Moreover, the matches have also been modified so that sets will be shorter, there will be no advantage scoring (no-ad), and a super tie-break will replace the traditional third set.

With this, Mladenovic declared: “From a sporting point of view, it’s problematic because it touches on the essence of tennis.”

She added: “A Grand Slam is a competition steeped in history, in singles and doubles. And now, all of a sudden, the doubles becomes a super exhibition without anyone or anything having a say… There’s no problem putting on such an event, but above all, don’t call it a Grand Slam!”

The French athlete added, “When you hear participants say they’re going to have fun while preparing for the US Open, it’s embarrassing… A Grand Slam is neither preparation nor fun. It’s years of sacrifice. When you’re young, you dream of winning one, even in doubles.”

“You don’t want to see your sport turn into a gigantic spectacle, even if it will indeed bring in a lot of money.”

Mladenovic is a six-time Grand Slam champion in women’s doubles and has also won three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. However, she has never won a mixed doubles or women’s doubles title at the US Open.

How do the mixed doubles work?

In the mixed doubles, there will be 16 pairs of contestants. Eight doubles teams qualified based on their combined singles rankings. The remaining eight pairs received invitations to qualify for the event.

These athletes will have the opportunity to warm up for the main tournament by competing with their possible opponents beforehand. Furthermore, they will have an opportunity to play on the main show courts — the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium — prior to the main event.

Winners of the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championships will receive a prize money of $1 million. This is more than last year’s prize money of $200,000.

The mixed doubles tournament will take place during the US Open Fan Week on August 19-20, 2025. The 2025 US Open tennis tournament will run from August 24 to September 7.