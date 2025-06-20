Saturday, June 21, 2025
Photo: CRABHUNTERSG TIKTOK
“Don’t bluff lah” – Skepticism arises as TikToker posts video of him catching 800g crab at Yishun Dam

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A video showing a man digging up a large crab at Yishun Dam has gone viral online, racking up over 633,000 views on TikTok and drawing a flurry of reactions ranging from admiration to skepticism and criticism.

The video, originally posted on March 29 by TikTok user @crabhuntersg — who identifies himself as “Ah Toan” — was later reposted to Facebook by SG Daily, sparking renewed interest and heated discussion.

In the clip, Ah Toan is seen spotting a sizable crab buried in the sand before digging it out and grabbing it by its pincers. He then tosses it onto the sand, picks it up again, this time by the back of its shell, and displays it to the camera. The crab, reportedly weighing about 800 grams, appeared unharmed.

While some viewers were impressed by the dramatic catch, others questioned its authenticity.

Comments flooded in, with many speculating the video had been staged. “Don’t bluff lah… you put the crab there,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I recognise this crab!! It was still at Sheng Siong Supermarket at Yishun yesterday in the morning.”

Critics also took aim at the motivation behind posting such content. One Facebook user commented: “These people have a bird’s brain, wanting to post everything. If you want to catch the crab, just do it and keep quiet.”

Despite the backlash, Ah Toan appears unfazed. His TikTok profile features a string of similar videos documenting his crab-hunting excursions across Singapore. The bio on his account simply reads: “I like hunting crab.”

